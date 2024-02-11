PTI-Backed Independents Lead In Pak Poll Race

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, Feb 11 (IANS) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed independent candidates have grabbed 95 seats in the National Assembly as unofficial and unconfirmed results of 257 constituencies out of 265 have emerged, local media reported.

According to details, unconfirmed and unofficial results of seven constituencies are still pending, while the result of one NA constituency is withheld, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz currently stands second in the National Assembly with 78 seats, while the Pakistan People's Party is in third place with 54 seats, ARY News reported.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has won 17 seats in the National Assembly, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal three while the Istekham-e-Pakistan Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid have won two seats, each in the lower house of the Parliament۔

In addition, the Pakistan Muslim League-Zia, Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen and Balochistan National Party have grabbed one seat, each.

According to the unofficial and unconfirmed results so far, no party is in a position to form the government single-handedly, ARY News reported.

The country went to polls on February 8.

According to the preliminary report of the Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN), more than 1.1 million election officials performed election duties.

