India: Indigo Flight Misses Taxiway After Landing, Blocks Departures

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) An Indigo flight from Amritsar missed the taxiway while landing and departures from one of the runways at Delhi Airport were halted for fifteen minutes on Sunday morning.

According to airport sources, Indigo flight 6E 2221 Amritsar to Delhi, after landing in Delhi, missed the route to the taxiway, which interrupted the flight departures from Runway 28/10 for 15 minutes.

The runway could be cleared only after Indigo towed its aircraft from the runway. Due to this, the departures from the runway remain halted, according to the source.

The CAT III-enabled runway 28/10 has recently been opened for operations after being closed for recarpeting and refurbishment.

Flights delayed due to fog

Owing to visibility woes, several flights were reportedly delayed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday. Delhi Airport issued an advisory informing flights that are not CAT III compliant may be affected.

According to the weather agency, the maximum temperature in the city would reach around 25°C over the next two days.

The Met Department has also predicted light rainfall over Central India from February 10-12 and East India from February 12-14.

Last week, severe cold and dense fog persisted in North India, including Delhi, causing travel disruptions to and from Delhi and inconveniencing passengers.

Earlier, cold weather and dense fog prevailed in Delhi and several places in Uttar Pradesh, delaying flights, trains, and other modes of transportation.

