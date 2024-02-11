(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Manuel Antonio Stands Out Among 100 Best Beaches in the World 2024 ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube
National Park ranks fourth in America
February 9, 2024

Manuel Antonio Stands Out Among 100 Best Beaches in the World 2024

National Park ranks fourth in America
The 5 Best Beaches In The World By Continent: America
Manuel Antonio was selected one of the 100 best beaches in the world in 2024 by Lonely Planet destination is the only one in Central America that the specialized travel platform included in its most recent book: 100 of the most incredible beaches in the world.
To compile the list, the media sent its writers to different places around the world in search of remote paradises that are difficult to access.“From Albania to Yemen and everywhere in between, our team has swam, snorkeled, sipped cocktails, and hiked through rainforests to create the ultimate beach bible,” the outlet notes.
Complete information
The best beaches on the American continent are Ipanema and Bahia dos Porcos in Brazil, according to the book Bay in Ecuador completes the podium, and in fourth place our country shines with the Manuel Antonio National Park .Holbox, Tulum, Balandra and Isla Mujeres are some Mexican beaches that also stand out in the region.
In Europe, the best beaches are found in Croatia, Wales, Iceland and France, while India, Maldives and Indonesia have the best in Asia 2023, Manuel Antonio was also selected one of the best beaches in the world by another travel platform, ranking 18th worldwide .
Ipanema Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bahía dos Porcos, Fernando de Noronha, Pernambuco, Brazil
Gardner Bay, Espanola Island, GalapagosIslands, Ecuador
Manuel Antonio Beach, Manuel Antonio National Park, Costa Rica
Águilas Bay, Pedernales, Dominican Republic
Europe
Zlatni Rat Beach, Bol, Brač, Croatia
Punta Rata Beach, Brela, Makarska Riviera, Croatia
Rhossili Bay, Gower, Wales
Rauðasandur, Westfjords, Iceland
Calanqued'En-Vau, Cassis, Provence, France Asia
Radhanagar, Swaraj depth, Andaman Islands, India
Palolem Beach, Goa, India
Papanasham Beach, Varkala, Kerala, India
White sand beach, Fulhadoo Island, Northern Atolls, Maldives
Pink Beach, Padar Island, Komodo National Park, Indonesia Africa
Camps Bay Beach, Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa
Mnemba Island, Zanzibar
Le Morne Beach, Black River, Mauritius
Nosy Iranja, Madagascar
Anse Source d'Argent, La Digue, Seychelles Oceania
Blue Lagoon Beach, NanuyaLailai, Yasawa Islands, Fiji
Lalomanu Beach, Upolu, Samoa
Tapuaeta'i/One Foot Island Beach, Aitutaki, Cook Islands
Ta'ahiamanu Beach, Mo'orea, French Polynesia
Cathedral Cove, Coromandel Peninsula, North Island, New Zealand
-
