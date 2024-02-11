(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Manuel Antonio Stands Out Among 100 Best Beaches in the World 2024 ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Travel Wellness Tourism: What It Is and What Are Its Characteristics Travel Costa Rica Consolidates Its Tourism Plan as a"State Policy" and Places Sustainability as a"Necessity" Travel Increasing Airline Connectivity Between Costa Rica and the Rest of the World Travel Personal Safety Tips When Traveling To Latin America Travel Tamarindo Maintains its Leadership as a Tourist and Commercial Destination in Guanacaste

Updated: February 9, 2024 Manuel Antonio Stands Out Among 100 Best Beaches in the World 2024

National Park ranks fourth in America

By TCRN STAFF February 9, 2024



Manuel Antonio was selected one of the 100 best beaches in the world in 2024 by Lonely Planet destination is the only one in Central America that the specialized travel platform included in its most recent book: 100 of the most incredible beaches in the world.

To compile the list, the media sent its writers to different places around the world in search of remote paradises that are difficult to access.“From Albania to Yemen and everywhere in between, our team has swam, snorkeled, sipped cocktails, and hiked through rainforests to create the ultimate beach bible,” the outlet notes.

Complete information

The best beaches on the American continent are Ipanema and Bahia dos Porcos in Brazil, according to the book Bay in Ecuador completes the podium, and in fourth place our country shines with the Manuel Antonio National Park .Holbox, Tulum, Balandra and Isla Mujeres are some Mexican beaches that also stand out in the region.

In Europe, the best beaches are found in Croatia, Wales, Iceland and France, while India, Maldives and Indonesia have the best in Asia 2023, Manuel Antonio was also selected one of the best beaches in the world by another travel platform, ranking 18th worldwide .



Ipanema Beach, Rio de Janeiro, BrazilBahía dos Porcos, Fernando de Noronha, Pernambuco, BrazilGardner Bay, Espanola Island, GalapagosIslands, EcuadorManuel Antonio Beach, Manuel Antonio National Park, Costa RicaÁguilas Bay, Pedernales, Dominican RepublicEuropeZlatni Rat Beach, Bol, Brač, CroatiaPunta Rata Beach, Brela, Makarska Riviera, CroatiaRhossili Bay, Gower, WalesRauðasandur, Westfjords, IcelandCalanqued'En-Vau, Cassis, Provence, FranceRadhanagar, Swaraj depth, Andaman Islands, IndiaPalolem Beach, Goa, IndiaPapanasham Beach, Varkala, Kerala, IndiaWhite sand beach, Fulhadoo Island, Northern Atolls, MaldivesPink Beach, Padar Island, Komodo National Park, IndonesiaCamps Bay Beach, Cape Town, Western Cape, South AfricaMnemba Island, ZanzibarLe Morne Beach, Black River, MauritiusNosy Iranja, MadagascarAnse Source d'Argent, La Digue, SeychellesBlue Lagoon Beach, NanuyaLailai, Yasawa Islands, FijiLalomanu Beach, Upolu, SamoaTapuaeta'i/One Foot Island Beach, Aitutaki, Cook IslandsTa'ahiamanu Beach, Mo'orea, French PolynesiaCathedral Cove, Coromandel Peninsula, North Island, New Zealand

