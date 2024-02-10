Ukraine Brings Back Another Child Abducted By Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Another child was successfully returned from the temporarily captured part of Zaporizhzhia region.
That's according to the Ministry for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, Ukrinform reports.
In December 2023, a woman approached the Ministry of Reintegration asking to help her return her daughter from the temporarily captured territory of Zaporizhzhia region.
When the full-scale war began, the girl was staying in the area with her grandparents who did not make it out of the warzone in time due to the grandmother's poor health condition. Read also:
Seven killed, including three children
, in Russian drone attack on Kharkiv
After the girl's grandmother passed, Maria sought help from authorities. After almost two years spent apart, the family reunited.
The Reintegration Ministry thanked everyone who joined the effort, including the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights.
Through joint efforts, 56 children have already been returned.
According to Ukrinform, international police forces located eight Ukrainian children, abducted by Russia, with the help of open source digital tools.
MENAFN10022024000193011044ID1107835811
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.