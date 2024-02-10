MKB Bespoke Audio Unveils The Middle East's First-Of-Its Kind Experience Centre For Premium Audio-Visual Brands And Integrated Solutions

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Elite UAE Customers Turn to MKB Bespoke Audio for Cutting-Edge Solutions Meeting Evolving Lifestyle and Entertainment Demands

Dubai, UAE; February 10, 2024:

MKB Bespoke Audio, known for delivering top-quality audio-visual solutions for home theatres, home automation, and private cinemas, has unveiled the Middle East's first-of-its-kind Experience Centre. Catering to ultra-high net worth clients with a taste for exceptional audio-visual experiences and luxury entertainment, this centre sets a new standard in the region.

MKB Bespoke Audio, headquartered in the UAE, is part of a group of companies with over 1,500 professionals across the UAE and India, with production facilities in India. Serving a clientele of over 6,000 in the UAE alone, MKB Bespoke Audio is a leader in delivering premium audio-visual experiences.

Located along Sheikh Zayed Road in the Al Quoz area, the Experience Centre showcases cutting-edge home theatre and private cinema solutions featuring the world's top 18 audio-visual brands such as KEF, Sony, Huawei, LOEWE, DENON, Bec Akustik, VIDEOTREE, Taga, Episode, Sherwood, Devialet and Alta Labs networking among others. Customers can sit in home theatre settings and experience different audio-visual effects before deciding on the best home theatre solutions for their homes – villas, mansions or private yachts – to experience the best.



The company also excels in smart home automation, hotel room solution, outdoor television, bathroom TVs, etc. It is a one-stop solution provider for all automation controls – be it lighting, security, audio-visuals, heating, air-conditioning, etc – as demand for smart home automation is increasing day by day due to the fact that more and more families are moving in their own villas that necessitates a change in lifestyle amenities.

Bhavin Kachalia, CEO of MKB Bespoke Audio LLC, says,“This marks the launch of the Middle East's premier audio-visual Experience Centre, offering a truly one-of-a-kind immersive experience. We're witnessing a surge in demand from customers seeking bespoke solutions for their upscale residences, grand mansions, palaces, and luxury yachts. We bring the complete cinema theatre experience at home through our expert solutions.”



“We don't sell equipment or boxes. We offer customized solutions to the customers' needs and tastes. We offer greater value than just the products. You can buy products off the shelf, but solutions need a completely different and personalized approach. It requires an understanding of the client's tastes, choices and his or her lifestyle and in this business one size doesn't fit all.”

“This is an extension of what we offer – value-added audio-visual solutions – to our premium clients who deserve nothing short of excellence. Our aim is to provide them with a comprehensive overview of the diverse range of audio-visual and home automation solutions available, all under one roof, allowing them to immerse themselves in the experience before making their selection. For our clients, the experience itself holds paramount importance, and we are dedicated to ensuring they receive nothing but the best.”



'Prior to designing and presenting our solutions, we meticulously assess our clients' spaces to offer them the most optimal solution. This personalised approach sets us apart from others.”

The global home theatre systems market is experiencing robust growth, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.2 percent, reaching US$32.48 billion in 2023, and projected to exceed US$66.16 billion by 2027, according to a report by Business Research Company.

'The surge in disposable incomes and the growing spending power of the middle class have significantly fueled the expansion of the high-end audio-visual systems market,' the report highlights.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the growth of the home audio-visual market, as individuals began to spend more time at home, leading to increased demand. The global home audio market is expected to grow from US$11.7 billion in 2022 to US$14.58 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 3.7 percent during the review period.