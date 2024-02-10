PM Modi's Lunch Diplomacy: Stirring Electoral 'Khichdi' With TDP, BJP And BSP With An Aim For '400 Paar'?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a surprising move during the last budget session of his second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased his trademark unexpected style by inviting MPs from various parties, including the BJP, TDP, BJD, and BSP, for lunch in the Parliament canteen. The impromptu gathering created an atmosphere of camaraderie as MPs from different political spectrums shared a meal with the Prime Minister.

PM Modi, known for his humorous demeanor, playfully informed the MPs, "Today I am going to punish you people, come with me..." before revealing that he had organized the lunch. The guest list included representatives like TDP's Ram Mohan Naidu, BSP's Ritesh Pandey, BJD's Sasmit Patra, Union Minister L Murugan, Ladakh's BJP MP Jamyang Namgyal, and Maharashtra's Heena Gavit.

The lunch menu, reflecting PM Modi's vegetarian preferences, comprised simple yet hearty dishes such as rice, dal, khichdi, and sesame laddu. As the MPs engaged in open conversations with the Prime Minister, the atmosphere appeared relaxed and informal. Discussions ranged from the Prime Minister's daily routine to his ability to adhere to a strict schedule.

Interestingly, PM Modi shared an anecdote about his unexpected visit to Lahore in 2015, defying the opposition of the Special Protection Group (SPG), to attend the wedding of the then Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif's daughter.

The lunch gathering comes at a crucial juncture when discussions about a possible alliance between the BJP and TDP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, as well as speculations about political alignments with BJD, are gaining momentum. The Prime Minister's surprise move to engage with MPs from different parties may signify an attempt to foster positive relations and collaboration amid the evolving political landscape.

MPs who attended the lunch expressed their delight at the casual and interesting nature of the meeting. One MP noted, "It did not feel as if we were sitting with the Prime Minister." The Prime Minister, after the meal, directed his officials to handle the payment, reinforcing the informal and amicable atmosphere.

PM Modi's ambitious electoral projections for BJP and the NDA in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with forecasts of 370 and over 400 seats respectively, reflect the party's confidence and determination to secure a resounding victory at the polls. The surprise lunch gathering may well be interpreted as a strategic maneuver aimed at bolstering morale and rallying support ahead of the electoral battleground.

However, the lunch diplomacy also raises questions about the intricacies of coalition politics and the evolving dynamics within the Indian political landscape. As alliances shift and political equations evolve, the lunch gathering serves as a reminder of the fluidity and unpredictability inherent in Indian politics.