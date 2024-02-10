Seven Killed, Including Three Children, In Russian Drone Attack On Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Seven civilians, including three children, were killed in Kharkiv overnight Saturday as a result of the latest Shahed kamikaze drone strike.

This was reported by the chief of the local administration, Oleh Syniehubov , Ukrinform reports.

Among the victims are three children, seven years, four years, and nearly six mohts of age.

The chief of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Oleksandr Filchakov, said another man was hospitalized with severe burns.

As reported earlier, the Russians launched Shahed one-way attack drones at Kharkiv from Belgorod region. Three drones hit the Nemyshlyansky district, destroying a critical infrastructure facility and causing a large fire.

According to the top prosecutor, a total of 15 private houses were destroyed.

"There was a large amount of fuel at that critical facility, hence these horrible consequences of the fire," Filchakov explained.

Earlier, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that the drone attack caused a major fuel spill, which led to a fire that covered the area of 3,700 square meters (almost 40,000 square feet).

Photo: Suspilne Kharkiv