Embrace The Spirit Of Ramadan With Exquisite Iftar And Suhoor Delights At Al Habtoor Polo Resort

Offering a wide range of luxurious iftar and suhoor experiences tailored for all dining preferences, this stunning resort has everything in place for unparalleled Ramadan celebrations, weaving together its Andalusian charm and modern opulence





Al Habtoor Polo Resort should be your only destination to indulge in an opulent blend of traditions and culinary creations this Ramadan. Nestled just a stone's throw away from the city, this incredible resort is a calm and peaceful wonderland waiting to be explored. Throughout the holy month, Al Habtoor Polo Resort invites you to relish in a wide selection of iftar and suhoor feasts that promise to delight the senses, transporting you to an oasis of serenity and culinary excellence.



With iftar taking place at Maswar Courtyard, a charming venue drawing inspiration from traditional Arabian hospitality, an extensive array of dining experiences will be on offer, ranging from lavish buffets to exclusive private feasts. Featuring ornate dcor and Arabic-inspired furnishings, the venue creates a captivating ambience perfect for the sacred occasion of Ramadan. Also boasting tempting suhoors available at both Equestrian Lounge and for in-room dining, prepare to indulge in the finest Arabic cuisine or savour an assorted range of flavoured hubbly bubbly during this most auspicious season.



Iftar Buffet



Enjoy an unforgettable iftar under the stars with a lavish buffet at Al Habtoor Polo Resort. Taking place amidst the rich Arabic influences and design of the Maswar Courtyard, diners can relish in the spirit of the holy month after a long day of fasting with a delectable array of scrumptious dishes and mouthwatering sides specially curated to satisfy your cravings. Available daily throughout Ramadan, complement your sumptuous feast with a tempting selection of hubbly bubbly flavours, adding a touch of elegance and class to your evening.



When: Throughout Ramadan from March 9 – April 9

Price and Offer: Iftar buffet for AED 175 per person



Corporate Elegance Iftar (50+ Guests)



Foster connections with your team this holy month with Al Habtoor Polo Resort's“Corporate Elegance” iftar package. Available when booking for 50 guests or more, this elegant feast offers the same exceptional service that defines the resort, ensuring that guests will be treated to a dining experience of unparalleled luxury and culinary excellence. To ensure that everyone's cravings are catered for, you can customise the menu to add or change dishes that align with the discerning preferences of your team.



When: Throughout Ramadan from March 9 – April 9

Price and Offer: Corporate iftar for 50 guests or more



Group Gatherings Iftar (10+ Guests)



Gather your friends and cherished companions for an elegant Ramadan feast amidst the enchanting ambience of Maswar Courtyard. Forge lasting connections with your group during this special time while you indulge in a symphony of delightful flavours artfully prepared by the venue's talented chefs. Available for 10 people or more, this is the perfect time and place to create long-lasting connections with your loved ones under the captivating starlit sky.



When: Throughout Ramadan from March 9 – April 9

Price and Offer: Group gathering iftar for 10 guests or more



Exclusive Private Iftar (Corporate Clients)



Experience the epitome of bespoke luxury with Al Habtoor Polo Resort's“Exclusive Private Dining” package for iftar. Available only for corporate clients, this opulent iftar feast is carefully prepared to please every discerning taste, as the package offers a delectable array of gastronomic creations. With 3 menus available to choose from, alongside a myriad of hubbly bubbly flavours, guests will be set on a culinary journey crafted to perfection amidst the enchanting setting of Maswar Courtyard.



When: Throughout Ramadan from March 9 – April 9

Price and Offer: Private iftar for corporate clients with 3 menu options starting from AED 175





Suhoor at Equestrian Lounge



Indulge in a unique Ramadan experience at the Equestrian Lounge, where guests can savour a delectable a la carte suhoor menu between 9pm and 1am. Nestled in an equestrian-inspired setting with a terrace overlooking the polo field, this stylish lounge is not only an ideal meeting spot but also a haven for those seeking tasty culinary delights. Embrace the spirit of Ramadan as you enjoy a personalised suhoor experience amidst the serene ambience of this distinguished venue.



When: Throughout Ramadan from 9pm to 1am

Offer: A la carte suhoor experience



Suhoor with In-room Dining



Elevate your suhoor experience with the luxury of in-room dining, offering guests the option to enjoy a private and personalised suhoor in the comfort of their own accommodations. Specially designed for the convenience of in-house guests, the 24-hour room service ensures that no culinary craving goes unfulfilled, especially at suhoor time. For those residing in the resort's exquisite villas, relish the ultimate indulgence by opting for in-villa catering with just 24 hours' notice, seamlessly concluding a leisurely day spent lounging by your private villa pool.



When: Throughout Ramadan from 9pm to 3am

Offer: In-room private suhoor experience



Available for a limited time only, secure your spot for an exclusive iftar or suhoor experience this Ramadan at Al Habtoor Polo Resort! For reservations and more information, please call +971 56 545 8391 or email ....