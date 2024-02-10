South Africa Foreign Minister Accuses Israeli Intelligence Of Trying To Intimidate Her Following ICJ Genocide Case

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)

Pandor says she is worried about her safety and that of her family

PRETORIA, Feb 10 (NNN-AGENCIES) - South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor has accused Israeli intelligence of trying to intimidate her following the Gaza case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), local media report.

Pandor on Thursday told the Mail & Guardian news website that she was concerned about the safety of her family after having been targeted on social media.

The minister said she had spoken to Police Minister Bheki Cele about beefing up her security after she received threatening messages.

“The Israeli agents, the intelligence services, [this] is how they behave, and they seek to intimidate you, so we must not be intimidated. There is a cause that is under way,” she was quoted as saying.

Israel is yet to comment on the minister's remarks.

Last month, the ICJ directed Israel to take steps to prevent genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and give a report within a month.

South Africa had filed a case against Israel at the court over alleged human right violations by Israel in the conflict.

Pandor said the government was determined to see the ICJ case through.

Her comments come a few days after President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke of a possible fightback campaign against South Africa after the ICJ ruling. - NNN-AGENCIES