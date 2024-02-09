Sparkle Expands Its Int'l Network To Iraq

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Italian connectivity services provider Sparkle has announced the expansion of its network footprint to Iraq with the opening of a new Point of Presence (PoP) in Erbil, in cooperation with Novel Point , an Iraqi international provider of connectivity and ICT solutions.

"The PoP in Erbil leverages Novel Point's cutting edge open data center and Sparkle's Tier 1 global IP backbone Seabone (AS6762) to deliver top-notch Internet connectivity services to the Iraqi market as well as to neighboring countries.

"By connecting to Sparkle's PoP in Erbil, network providers, ISPs, OTTs, content and application providers as well as enterprises can benefit from reliable, low latency IP Transit services in scalable multiples ranging from 10 GB to 100 GB. In addition, customers can gain access to Sparkle's comprehensive IP portfolio including DDoS Protection - that grants customers the option to self-protect their networks from attacks - and Virtual NAP - which provides virtual access to leading Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) without the need to build proprietary infrastructure."

Sparkle, part of Telecom Italia (TIM) , develops optic-fiber fixed-line network infrastructure internationally.

Novel Telecom is a joint venture between DIL Technology and Horizon Technology , established in 2021 to provide international connectivity and ICT solutions in Iraq.

