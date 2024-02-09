QIFF A Winter Delight

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar International Food Festival (QIFF), described as the country's biggest culinary celebration, has returned for its 13th edition, featuring an array of local, regional and international cuisines, as well as exciting activities for visitors to enjoy.

From local delicacies to international flavours, the Qatar Tourism-organised event – taking place until February 17 at Expo 2023 Doha's Family Zone at Al Bidda Park – offers a gastronomic journey like no other.

QIFF 2024 presents an impressive array of more than 100 stalls, spotlighting the culinary expertise of Qatar and the most celebrated restaurants from the region.

Live cooking demonstrations, masterclasses, and cooking competitions led by esteemed chefs across the region and beyond serve as the highlights, attracting a large number of visitors seeking culinary inspiration.

The Dinner in the Sky remains to be a popular offering at the festival, enticing many food lovers who want a unique dining experience.

One of the festival's attractions is the Cooking Studio that caters to different age groups. Titled 'Dessert Oasis: Blissful Bites in the Sweet Haven' engaged young visitors with a series of workshops and activities. From Moroccan sweets with Chef Najat to Gingerbread Souffle with Chef Eric Lanlard, the studio offers a delectable adventure for budding chefs. Additionally, the Black Box competition and live music performances add to the festive ambiance.

The cold weather also adds to QIFF's charm, giving visitors a pleasant moment to explore the different sections of the event.

The inaugural days of QIFF enthralled attendees with a mixology show, bento cake decoration workshop, and cooking competitions, showcasing Mediterranean cuisine and Monkfish Wellington.

'Painting the Flavours of Morocco with Chef Najat Kaanache' showcased a unique blend of culinary and artistic expression. This year's QIFF edition shines a spotlight on Moroccan cuisine to mark the Qatar – Morocco Year of Culture 2024.

Festival-goers can look forward to an Ice Carving Competition, a Healthy Lifestyle Challenge workshop, and an exciting journey through Asian street food in the coming days, according to the organisers.

Some of the highlights include 'Cooking with PSG Legends' featuring Chef Alexandre Guillo; and a Vegan Chocolate workshop with Chef Lorena Loriato.

For those interested in nutrition and sustainability, QIFF will host a 'Vegan Talk' with renowned chefs Gaz Oakley, Ghanim al-Sulaiti, and Loriato, discussing farm-to-table practices and the benefits of plant-based diets. In addition, a 'Barista Show' will introduce attendees to the art of brewing, elevating the festival experience beyond mere culinary indulgence.

QIFF is also featuring live entertainment shows and a fireworks display every night until February 17.

MENAFN09022024000067011011ID1107833908