Biblionix Unveils Self-Guided Demos For Apollo And Artemis Library Management Systems

The company lets libraries explore the future of library management with its self-guided demonstrations.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Biblionix , a leading provider of cloud-based library management systems, today announced the launch of self-guided demos for its flagship library management systems, Apollo and Artemis. These interactive demos offer librarians a convenient and comprehensive way to explore the features and benefits of both systems, empowering them to make informed decisions about their library's technology needs.

Apollo and Artemis are twin systems, sharing the same lineage but catering to distinct library types. Apollo is specifically designed for public libraries with fewer than 300,000 holdings, while Artemis has been adapted to meet the unique requirements of school and other libraries. This focused approach ensures that each system delivers an optimal user experience tailored to the specific needs of its target audience.

Key Differentiators:

.Hosted-only, redundant server environment: Eliminates IT burdens and ensures seamless system uptime.

.Fast and easy integration: Streamlines library operations with third-party tools and resources.

.Transparent pricing: Fixed rates with initial three-year price guarantees.

.Free data ownership and export: Ensures complete control and flexibility.

.Comprehensive free trial: Offers a risk-free way to experience the systems with your own data.

.Free online training: Accelerates user adoption and maximizes system utilization.

"We understand the challenges libraries face when migrating to new management systems," said Mr. Dick Moeller, Spokesperson for Biblionix. "Our self-guided demos and comprehensive free trials are designed to eliminate these frustrations, offering a hands-on experience with Apollo and Artemis, so libraries can make an informed decision without any pressure."

The self-guided demos highlight Biblionix's hosted-only, redundant server approach, eliminating concerns about server maintenance and software upgrades. This ensures fast, easy integration with many third-party eBooks and database vendors. Additionally, Biblionix guarantees price for the first three years, underscoring the importance of data accessibility by allowing libraries to obtain their entire dataset on demand, and promises a prorated refund upon cancellation.

Biblionix's commitment to customer satisfaction is evident in the testimonials from its clients. Jill Brown exclaimed, "You are library gods," while Michelle Mears described Apollo as "a beautifully simple system that packs a powerful punch under the hood." Susan Walters also shared, "Thank you to you and your whole team ... you have been a blessing to us this year!"

With the new self-guided demos, librarians can explore the capabilities of Apollo and Artemis at their own pace within their own schedule. Whether you're seeking a modern and intuitive system for your public library or a solution specifically designed for your school library, Biblionix has the perfect technology partner for you.

About Biblionix:

Biblionix is a customer-focused company dedicated to providing efficient and innovative library automation systems. We are committed to empowering libraries of all sizes to achieve their goals and deliver exceptional service to their communities.

.Biblionix is dedicated to providing innovative solutions to libraries, focusing on ease of use, integration capabilities, and customer service excellence. The launch of self-guided demos for the Apollo and Artemis systems reflects the company's commitment to transparency and user empowerment. For editors seeking more information or interested in an interview with Mr. Dick Moeller, please reach out to the contact provided. This initiative is part of Biblionix's ongoing efforts to support libraries in delivering exceptional service to their communities, ensuring that their transition to new management systems is as smooth and efficient as possible.

