Reinstate Hanuman Flag Or Face Consequences: VHP To K’Taka Govt

(MENAFN- IANS) Dakshina Kannada, (Karnataka) Feb 9 (IANS) The VHP on Friday warned the Karnataka Government that if the Hanuman flag removed by the authorities was not reinstated, the Siddaramaiah Government would be responsible for the consequences.

Addressing a gathering during a protest to condemn the removal of a Hanuman flag from a mast in Keragodu Village in Mandya district, VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell stated that if the flag was not reinstated, the Hindu organisation and Bajrang Dal would launch a 'Keragodu Chalo' agitation.

“All members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal will congregate in Keragodu Village. Even if cases are filed against us or we face resistance, we will reinstate the Hanuman flag at any cost. The state government would be responsible for the consequences,” he warned.

“Today, the recital of Hanuman Chalisa was done in every district of the state. The Hanuman flag was removed all of a sudden following the orders of CM Siddaramaiah. The flag used to be hoisted there for decades without controversy. For vote bank politics, the National Flag was hoisted there by removing the Hanuman flag. The villagers are saying that they will install another flag post,” he stated.

Sharan stated that there is an anti-Hindu government in the state who used the ploy of banning the Bajrang Dal to win Assembly elections.

They were able to make Muslim voters happy but till date the government is not able to ban Bajrang Dal and it won't be possible in future as well, he added.

--IANS

mka/rad