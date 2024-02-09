Agroscience Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Agroscience Market Report by Product (Genetically Modified (GM) Seeds, Biopesticides, Biostimulants), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global agroscience market size reached US$ 38.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 69.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during 2024-2032.



Factors Affecting the Growth of the Agroscience Industry:



Global Food Demand and Security:

The agroscience market is experiencing significant growth due to the ever-increasing global demand for food and the imperative to ensure food security. With the world's population steadily growing, there is a heightened need to produce more food sustainably and efficiently. Agroscience, encompassing agricultural research and technology, plays a pivotal role in this endeavor. It strives to develop solutions for improving crop yields, enhancing disease resistance, and optimizing farming practices. Addressing the global food demand and environmental concerns simultaneously is a major driver propelling extensive research and investment in agroscience.



Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability:

Climate change presents formidable challenges to agriculture, including erratic weather patterns, heightened pest pressures, and water scarcity. As a result, there is an escalating demand for agroscience solutions capable of mitigating these impacts while promoting environmental sustainability. This encompasses the creation of drought-resistant crops, environmentally friendly pesticides, and precision agriculture techniques that optimize resource utilization. Urgency surrounds the need to adapt agriculture to evolving environmental conditions. This fuels substantial innovation and investment in the agroscience market to develop eco-friendly solutions that balance productivity with sustainability.



Ongoing Technological Advancements and Digital Agriculture:

The rapid progression of technology, particularly in biotechnology and data analytics, constitutes a major driver of the agroscience market. Biotechnology has facilitated the creation of genetically modified crops with enhanced traits, while digital agriculture harnesses data and automation to revolutionize crop management, reduce waste, and bolster productivity. These technological innovations provide farmers with the tools to make informed decisions and optimize their farming practices. The integration of technology into agriculture is accelerating research and investment in agroscience to unlock the full potential of these innovations, revolutionizing food production to meet the challenges of the modern world.



Leading Companies Operating in the Global Agroscience Industry:





Agrinos Inc.

Nutrien

Arysta LifeScience Corporation (United Phosphorus Ltd.)

BASF, Bayer

Corteva Agriscience

Novozymes (Novo A/S)

Sumitomo Chemical Syngenta (ChemChina).

Agroscience Market Report Segmentation:



By Product:





Genetically Modified (GM) Seeds



By Trait





Herbicide-Tolerant





Insect-Resistant



Others



By Seed Type





Corn





Soybean





Cotton





Canola

Others

Biopesticides



Bioherbicides



Bioinsecticides



Biofungicides

Others

Biostimulants



Acid-based





Humic Acid





Fulvic Acid



Amino Acid



Extract-based





Seaweed Extract



Other Plant Extracts



Others





Microbial Soil Amendments





Chitin & Chitosan Others

Genetically Modified (GM) seeds represented the leading segment due to their widespread adoption for improved crop yields and pest resistance.



Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Global Agroscience Market Trends:



The agroscience market is witnessing substantial growth driven by the rising global population that necessitates enhanced agricultural productivity to meet food demand, escalating the need for advanced agroscience solutions. Apart from this, climate change and environmental challenges are pushing for sustainable farming practices and the development of resilient crop varieties, fostering innovation in agroscience. Moreover, the heightening adoption of precision agriculture technologies, such as drones and IoT devices that optimize farming operations, is propelling market growth. Furthermore, the increasing awareness of food safety and the escalating demand for organic and non-GMO products that encourage the development of new crop protection and biotechnology solutions are contributing to market growth.



