IPM Unmatched In Project Management Training

- John NaughtonLONDON, ENGLAND, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global economy's demand for skilled project managers is growing each year with a 2021 report estimating 2.3 million people will be needed each year. To respond to this demand, the Institute of Project Management (IPM) proudly announces its commitment to building upon its unrivalled reputation for delivering the best training available on the market for existing or prospective Project Managers.For nearly four decades, IPM has been dedicated to giving project managers the knowledge and skills needed to advance in their careers and become industry leaders. Accordingly, IPM has consistently evolved to meet the ever-changing demands of the industry, adapting its curriculum to reflect the latest methodologies, tools, and best practices.About the Institute of Project Management (IPM)1. Reputation and HistoryEstablished in 1989, IPM was the first Irish organisation promoting specialised project management education, certification, membership, and research. Over the years, IPM has successfully trained and shaped the careers of more than 40,000 professionals and certified over 6,000 project managers across various industries. IPM has moreover collaborated with over 500 corporations, establishing a reputation as a trusted partner in enhancing organisational project management capabilities.2. Globally PositionedIPM is uniquely partnered with the world's leading project management certification bodies: IPMA (Member Association & Certification Body), PMI (Authorised Training Partner), and PRINCE2® (Accredited Training Organisation).3. Instructional ExpertiseIPM's graduates are instructed by a world-class faculty of international subject-matter experts, among which are included experienced academics alongside Project Directors and former Heads of PM Certification Authorities.4. Cutting-Edge Project Management CoursesIPM offers a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge project management courses, each meticulously crafted to cover the latest industry trends to ensure students are equipped with the most relevant and practical knowledge needed to stay at the forefront of their profession.5. Internationally Recognised CertificationIPM moreover provides internationally recognised certifications. These certifications not only serve as a mark of distinction but point to an objective level of proficiency employers are more often looking for in the competitive landscape of project management.6. Specialised Project Management DiplomasTo meet the variety of demands in the industry, IPM also offers the following specialised project management diplomas: Certified Project Management Diploma, Strategic Project Programme Management Diploma, and Project Leadership Management Diploma. These comprehensive programmes offer trusted credentials that will help graduates stand out in the job market and improve their earning potential. IPM has also partnered with Ireland's second largest university, Technological University (TU) Dublin and can therefore offer Bachelor's & Master's levels programmes. This affiliation links IPM to the European University of Technology (EUt+).7. Tailored Project Management TrainingRecognising that effective project management requires a unique skill set, IPM will collaborate with your organisation to deliver tailored, adaptable, and scalable training solutions, aiming to equip your workforce with the essential tools for thriving in the dynamic realm of project management.8. 360° Learning PartnerIPM invites professionals to become a part of their rapidly growing project management community of 25,000 followers. This dynamic network provides a platform for continuous learning through mentoring and events, offering both career support and guidance for new project managers.Emphasising community engagement, IPM encourages volunteering. This allows individuals to gain valuable project experience while contributing to the growth of the project management community. Moreover, IPM serves as a platform for voices to be heard and welcomes article submissions to its blog to provide an avenue for professionals to showcase their insights and expertise.John Naughton, CEO of IPM:"At IPM, we understand the pivotal role education plays in shaping the future of project management. Our courses and training programmes are designed to not only meet industry standards but to exceed expectations, preparing professionals for the dynamic challenges they will face."IPM stands at the forefront of project management training, setting new standards for education and accreditation. By providing precise knowledge, IPM empowers aspiring and current project managers to excel in their roles and contribute meaningfully to the ever-evolving field of project management.

