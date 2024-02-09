Baku Media Center Produces Eight-Part Series About Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev

Baku Media Center has completed the shootings of "The Patron",
an eight-part series about the life of prominent Azerbaijani
industrial magnate and philanthropist Haji Zeynalabdin
Taghiyev.
The main producer of the film is President of Baku Media Center
Arzu Aliyeva, producer-Orman Aliyev, director-Zaur Gasimli,
screenwriters-Ismayil Iman and Zaur Gasimli, film artist-Vusal
Rahim, Azernews reports.
During the fifteen-month preparation and shootings, the film
team prepared sketches and costumes of more than 150 main
characters, over 400 costumes and 100 pieces of accessories -
jewelry samples.
The film dedicated to the philanthropist reflects the important
historical events that took place in Baku and the region at the end
of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century. The
eight-part series was filmed in over 70 locations.
The film is expected to be screened in 2024, the year marking
the 100th anniversary of the death of the Azerbaijani prominent
public figure, philanthropist Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev.
Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev invested in many important projects
such as the first textile factory and fisheries. He sponsored the
first Azerbaijan National Theatre (1883), the first Muslim School
for Girls (1896), the first Technical School (1911) and covered all
the expenses for the construction of what would later become the
Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre.
Note that Baku Media Center is regarded as one of the leading
and innovative media companies engaged in the production of
audiovisual products in Azerbaijan.
The center produces audio and video products based on the latest
technologies by request of various organizations, cooperates with
well-known broadcasting companies and conducts live broadcasting of
large-scale international events and sports competitions held in
the country.
The center's works include such films as "Shusha, you are
free!", "We", "Objective Baku. Hitler's war on oil", "Under one
sun", "Heritage" and others.