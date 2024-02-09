Kerala: Papanasam Beach In Varkala Featured Among World's Best 100 Beaches

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The Varkala Papanasam beach has been featured among Lonely Planet's“Best Beaches: 100 of the World's Most Incredible Beaches' guidebook. Lonely Planet's beach guidebook has chosen Papanasham among the beautiful beaches that travelers should visit.



Papanasam Beach, also known as Varkala Beach, is situated in the Thiruvananthapuram district. It's a popular tourist spot known for its beautiful views of the Arabian Sea and its tranquil atmosphere. The beach features silvery sand and is surrounded by coconut palm trees. Many tourists visit for its serene ambiance and the opportunity for relaxation. Additionally, there are spas located along the laterite cliffs nearby, offering therapeutic experiences to visitors.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas said,“Featuring on the list of best beaches in the world is a remarkable recognition for Varkala Beach. The Lonely Planet travel book has a global readership among travel enthusiasts, and the recognition accorded by it will further reinforce the reputation of the beach as an attractive destination.”

Mohammed Riyas mentioned that the government plans to expedite the destination development project for Varkala. The aim is to enhance the core site and surrounding areas, transforming them into top-notch tourism destinations on a global scale.

Varkala is 45 km away from Thiruvananthapuram and can be reached by road and rail. Thousands of tourists, including foreigners, come here every year. This is the only beach on the shores of the Arabian Sea where the caps are close to the shore.

The publication Lonely Planet, widely read by travel enthusiasts globally, has featured three beaches from India on its list. These beaches are Radhanagar Beach in Andaman Island, Palolem Beach in Goa, and Varkala Beach.



