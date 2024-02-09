Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Extends Congratulations To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The National
Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the People's Council of
Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has sent a congratulatory
letter to the President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev on
the occasion of his victory in the presidential election, Trend reports.
