Qatar Museums Unveils Global Jewelry Exhibition

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums opened yesterday the Global Jewelry Exhibition alongside a sneak peek into the Qatar-Morocco Year of Culture, showcasing the finest jewellery artisans from across the globe.

Hosted at The Plaza Doha LXR Hotels & Resorts, the exhibition is open to the public until February 15, from 12pm to 5pm daily. The event features renowned designers including Lauren Adriana, Taffin by James de Givenchy, Fabio Salini, Munnu The Gem Palace, A.E. Köechert, Dihyan, and Muse x Muse. It marks the first occasion these jewellers are showcasing their pieces in Qatar, offering attendees the opportunity to acquire their exclusive creations.

General Manager of The Plaza Doha LXR Hotels & Resorts, Etineene-Charles Gailliez, expressed excitement about the collaboration with Qatar Museums and Qatar Creates, stressing the exclusivity of the exhibition.

“People can see not-so-common pieces and also artisans from around the world and with the Qatar-Morocco Year of Culture, we have a Moroccan jeweller and we have people from Vienna, New York, England, Italy, as well people from Jaipur, India who are very known craftmanship for their jewellery and precious stones,” he told The Peninsula.



Youssra Nichane, founder of Dihyan, representing Morocco. Her participation in the exhibit is part of the activities of Qatar-Morocco Year of Culture happening this year.

Among the exhibitors is Youssra Nichane, the founder of Dihyan, representing Morocco. Her participation in the exhibit is part of the activities of Qatar-Morocco Year of Culture happening this year. Nichane expressed gratitude for the opportunity to showcase Moroccan heritage and jewellery on a global stage, highlighting the unique history and craftsmanship of Moroccan jewels.

“I am exhibiting a special collection, everything is handmade in Fes which is the capital of crafts in Morocco, everything is handmade by Moroccan artisans, we use pearls, agate, jade, all the necklaces have cords so they are adjustable, you can wear it as necklace or choker, we have earrings, we have rings, necklaces, pearls,” she told The Peninsula.



Fabio Salini

Fabio Salini, a celebrated independent designer jeweller from Rome, is also showcasing his collection for the first time in Doha. Salini described his pieces as tailored for connoisseurs and individuals with sophisticated tastes, emphasising innovation and concept in his designs. He invited attendees to explore the diverse language of contemporary art expressed through his jewellery.

“I invite everybody to come and see the different languages that I speak in jewellery because I believe that jewellery is a form of major art so in order to be a form of major art, it has to speak a contemporary art language and the contemporary art language is based on the concept. So in my jewellery, there's craftmanship, there's tradition, but there is also innovation and concept,” he told The Peninsula.