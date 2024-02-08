Get Back UP Today Co-Captain Jamie Whitmore Inducted Into Sacramento Sports Hall Of Fame

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROCKAWAY, N.J., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get Back UP Today , the global movement empowering individuals facing mobility challenges, proudly announces the induction of TeamUP Co-Captain, Jamie Whitmore, into the prestigious Sacramento Sports Hall of Fame. As the first Paralympic athlete to be inducted into the Sacramento Sports HOF, this recognition is a testament to Jamie's triumph over adversity, inspiring countless others around the world.

A graduate of Valley High School in 1994, Jamie initially garnered attention as an outstanding cross-country runner before earning a scholarship to California State University Northridge. Her transition to triathlon marked the beginning of a phenomenal career, with Jamie eventually becoming the most decorated female in XTERRA Triathlon history.

In 2008, Jamie faced an unforeseen challenge when diagnosed with spindle cell sarcoma, leading to paralysis in her left leg, a condition known as foot drop. Undeterred, she battled through surgeries and infections, emerging victorious by relearning to walk. Jamie's incredible spirit shone brightly when, in 2010, she gave birth to twin boys.

Once she was fitted with the Allard BlueROCKER® AFO, she was able to return to cycling. Turning her focus to para-cycling, Jamie embarked on a remarkable career, dominating world championship races, and earning gold and silver medals at the Paralympic Games in Rio in 2016. Her tally of over 20 medals, including multiple world championships, solidifies her status as one of the greatest triathletes and para-cyclists in history.

"I was born and raised in Sacramento, and receiving this recognition means the world to me," says Whitmore. "I am honored to represent not only my hometown but also those facing mobility challenges."

As a Co-Captain for Get Back UP Today, Jamie proudly wears an Allard AFO brace for both walking and cycling.

"[My Allard AFO] has been tremendous," continued Whitmore. "It looks better with everything that I wear, and when it came to cycling, the problem with most other AFOs is they never fit into your shoe and are extremely bulky. I feel like quality of life is the best that it can be because of my Allard AFO."

Jamie Whitmore's story has resonated globally, earning her an ESPY award for Best Female Athlete with a Disability. Her ongoing commitment to competition, paired with her impactful story, continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Join us in celebrating Jamie Whitmore's induction into the Sacramento Sports Hall of Fame, recognizing her indomitable spirit and inspiring journey. Get Back UP Today remains committed to empowering individuals with mobility challenges, fostering a community where triumph over adversity is celebrated.

