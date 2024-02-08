Minister Uraloğlu Discusses Development Of Road Corridor With His Iraqi Counterpart

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Zeynep Karçığa
Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu met
with Iraqi Minister of Transport Rezzak Muheybes es-Sadavi and his
accompanying delegation, who paid an official visit to Turkiye, at
the ministry.
Minister Uraloğlu and his Iraqi counterpart, Rezzak Muheybes
es-Sadavi, made statements to the press after the bilateral and
inter-delegation meetings.
Uraloğlu stated that they discussed regional issues and
cooperation with Iraq during the meeting.
“Our most important topic is the development of a road corridor.
We exchanged information between mutual delegations and in
bilateral meetings about the point we had reached regarding it. We
had a very useful meeting," the minister said.
Providing information about the latest situation in the
Development Road Project, Minister Uraloğlu said,“They told us
that they have made serious progress in both railway and highway
projects on the development road. We also follow it closely.
Hopefully, we will see the developments regarding the financing and
tender of this place during the year, hopefully in the coming
months".
Minister Uraloğlu stated that they mutually discussed that some
decisions could be taken during President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's
visit to Iraq and said:“As a Turkish side, we informed them about
the work we need to do in our country in the continuation of the
development path. So we execute them quickly. We know that there is
ship traffic circling the Cape of Good Hope, especially due to
certain events in the Red Sea. We know that shipping, which today
takes about 45 days from the Cape of Good Hope and about 35 days
from the Red Sea, can be done in just 25 days when we complete the
development path. We are aware of how valuable it is. And we
continue our work day and night. Our delegations continue to work
closely together in both countries. I would like to thank Minister
and his delegation for their visit to our country.”
Iraqi Minister of Transport Rezzak Muheybes es-Sadavi stated
that they talked about the Development Road Project and the work
done in Faw Port and said,“The development road consists of 3 main
issues. We have now completed 85 percent of the Great Faw port. The
second wing is the railway network. 55 percent of this has been
completed. The third leg is the road and highway. It has been
implemented by 35 percent. Our efforts as Iraq continue".
Stating that some expropriation incidents are on the agenda
along the route of the development road, Iraqi Minister Muheybes
al-Sadawi said,“Agreements have now been completed with 9 of the
11 Iraqi provinces through which the route passes. We have named
and determined the location of the connection between the two
countries".
Muheybes es-Sadavi stated that the financial and economic issues
of the project are also on the agenda and said:
“Ground survey work on the 1000-kilometer section continues. Our
negotiations continue with international companies that are
renowned for operating international ports. The matter of the
operation and operation of the Great Faw Port. Negotiations are
continuing to establish the necessary tools and equipment for the
operation of the port. We reached an agreement to open mutual
offices in both countries. Turkey will have an office in Baghdad
and Iraq will have an office in Turkiye. They will only work to
deal with the Development Path. We also put the issue of
negotiations with Turkish companies that are renowned and skilled
in railways and ports on the agenda. As Iraq, we would like to
benefit from the experiences of these companies. The issue of
transportation was also on the agenda.“We agree to facilitate and
improve transportation between Iraq and Turkiye.
MENAFN08022024000195011045ID1107830224
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.