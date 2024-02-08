RV Masters Announces Relocation And Expansion In Motorhome Repair Sector

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) LaPlace, LA, RV Masters, the leading name in RV and motorhome repairs, is gearing up to offer its high-quality services to more owners across Louisiana after moving to bigger premises.



The company, formerly known as Fleet Masters, has opened a new central location at 1041 East Airline Highway, LaPlace, LA.



The move signifies RV Mastersï¿1⁄2 strategic decision to streamline its parts and services operation. Its former Kenner base will be retained to focus exclusively on specific RV services, such as FlexArmor roofing and collision repairs.



LaPlace becomes the main hub of operations and enables RV Masters' talented and highly trained team of technicians to showcase their capabilities in keeping RVs and fleets in top condition and on the road while ensuring customers can trust their RV, camper, or motorhome repairs are done right.



As well as offering scheduled maintenance and upgrades, the new facility comes well-equipped, featuring lifts, scaffolding, welding, fiberglass equipment, and lots of room to accommodate larger coaches and trailers.



"We are thrilled to announce the expansion of RV Masters with the establishment of our new main location in LaPlace," commented company owner Timothy Switzer.



"This move allows us to centralize our operations, with the Kenner location now focusing on specialized RV services. LaPlace reflects our commitment to efficiency, quality, and customer loyalty, and peace of mind to get their vehicles back on the road."



The family-owned and operated company has been serving motorized and towable RV owners since 2003. It has established itself as the area's most trusted one-stop-shop provider of professional work for recreational vehicles.



RV Masters is also a renowned specialist in sourcing quality parts without being tempted to cut corners. "We have trained professionals that are highly knowledgeable and experienced in finding the perfect RV parts without compromising the safety of families when their RVs hit the road," he added.



To schedule an appointment with RV Masters call 504-466-3431, or email: .... Visit to learn more about their services.





