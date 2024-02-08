Mydermrecruiter And Dermsquared Announce Exclusive Partnership To Revolutionize Dermatology Career Advancement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dermsquared, is thrilled to announce its exclusive partnership with myDermRecruiter, the nation's leading dermatology recruitment firm.

- Eric Bruno, CEOVAIL, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dermsquared , the leading solutions platform for dermatology professionals to elevate patient care, is thrilled to announce its exclusive partnership with myDermRecruiter , the nation's leading dermatology recruitment firm.Dermsquared, part of the HCEsquared management company, headed by CEO Eric Bruno, is the leading solutions platform for dermatology professionals providing education, information and services including live conferences, virtual programs, publications, curriculum, digital products, in office tools and practice management. Through this growing suite of solutions and powered by the most esteemed experts in dermatology, Dermsquared empowers dermatologists to reach their full potential and elevate patient care.Since its inception in 2014, myDermRecruiter has been committed to delivering unparalleled recruitment and hiring support tailored exclusively to dermatology. Under the visionary leadership of CEO Michelle Sullentrup, myDermRecruiter has been instrumental in connecting dermatology groups of all sizes with top-tier talent.The collaboration between myDermRecruiter and Dermsquared marks an unprecedented era of service excellence within the dermatology specialty. During Dermsquared conferences, myDermRecruiter will be present to engage with job seekers, practice owners and manager attendees-offering guidance and facilitating connections between talent and practices. Additionally, Dermsquared will host the largest dermatology job board in the nation and offer compelling career resources for dermatology professionals, powered by myDermRecruiter."We're thrilled to join forces with myDermRecruiter," added Eric Bruno. "This collaboration allows us to elevate the support we offer to dermatology professionals, bridging the gap between talent and career opportunities while fostering innovation and excellence in patient care.""This partnership between myDermRecruiter and Dermsquared is a pivotal moment for the dermatology community," expressed Michelle Sullentrup, "Together, we are poised to redefine the landscape of career advancement and professional growth opportunities in dermatology."The Dermsquared and myDermRecruiter partnership signifies a commitment to empowering dermatology professionals at every career stage, enhancing patient care and propelling the specialty forward.For more information on myDermRecruiter, visit , and to explore Dermsquared's offerings, visit .About myDermRecruiterFounded in 2014, myDermRecruiter is the nation's premier dermatology recruitment firm, dedicated to connecting top talent with career opportunities in the dermatology specialty.About DermsquaredDermsquared provides clinical and non-clinical content through a broad portfolio of live and virtual conferences, publications, websites, digital products, and consultative support. We have unparalleled dermatology expertise. This includes more than 250 expert KOLs to support thousands of dermatology clinicians who work tirelessly to serve millions of patients.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:Adam Rigel, Chief Operating Officer, ...

