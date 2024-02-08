My Voice Election Monitoring Coalition Posts Statement On Azerbaijan's Presidential Poll

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The election
monitoring coalition "My Voice" has published a statement in
connection with the extraordinary presidential election in
Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The statement says that the "My Voice" election monitoring
coalition, established jointly by three non-governmental
organizations: "The Society for the Protection of Azerbaijani
Women's Rights named Dilara Aliyeva," "Azerbaijan National Branch
of the International Society for Human Rights," "Protection of
Human Rights and Rule of Law," has been continuously monitoring the
process of the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan
since December 2023. The coalition ensured strong public control
over the election process by keeping the public informed. The
coalition identified election observers by constituency and polling
station and scheduled training for them prior to election day.
Before election day, the coalition met with all presidential
candidates or their authorized representatives, the OSCE Office for
Democratic Institutions and Human Rights' election mission, and
other stakeholders to exchange information, take notes, and prepare
and publicize an interim report based on observations and
analysis.
On Election Day, February 7, the Coalition for Election
Monitoring "My Voice" performed election observation in accordance
with international standards. More than 500 coalition observers
were stationed around the republic; in all areas, the observation
took place in 67 electoral districts, accounting for 53.6 percent
of the total number of electoral districts. Women and young people
were the majority of our observers. Yesterday, the day of the
election, all of the data acquired by our experienced observers was
thoroughly evaluated with the cooperation of coalition experts.
As a result, our observations at polling locations in 67
stations lead us to the following conclusions:
- the elections were held freely, fairly, and transparently,
with no interference in the voting process and a significant voter
turnout.
- the technical equipment of polling stations, voting booths,
and vote boxes satisfied the requirements outlined in the Electoral
Code and other legislative acts in this sector;
- all required conditions were provided for voters' unfettered
access to polling places and their voting in line with the law;
- there was no pressure on observers of the Election Monitoring
Coalition "My Voice," as well as observers of international
organizations, political parties, public organizations, or
independent observers who observed the electoral process at polling
stations where we were; no cases of obstruction of their free
observation of the process were recorded; full conditions for
observation were created;
- photography and videotaping at polling stations; use of
Internet resources was free; no facts of interference in the work
of media representatives were recorded; no complaints were
registered by the Coalition at polling stations;
- no official state institutions or police representatives
entered the polling stations without being summoned;
- on election day, especially at 8:00-9:00, 12:00-13:00, and
17:30-19:00, the flow of voters to the polling stations was the
largest, with young people and women prevailing among them;
- the voting process at polling stations started and was
completed within the stipulated timeframe; the vote count was
organized following the law. Our observers noted some shortcomings
of a technical nature related to the conduct of procedures that do
not affect the overall result of the elections.
Last day, some political parties that refused to participate in
the elections stated that "NGOs, which have been professionally
engaged in election observation at the local level for years, had
no opportunity to observe these elections." This is political
nonsense. First and foremost, as previously said, the My Voice
Election Monitoring Coalition, which we represent, comprises three
non-governmental organizations (NGOs). We have monitored every
election held since Azerbaijan's restoration of state independence.
Furthermore, a record number of non-governmental organizations
(NGOs) and civil society observers monitored the February 7
elections. Approximately 7,000 election observers from 83 NGOs
participated in the process. Compared to the last presidential
election, the number of nationwide NGO observers increased almost
four times. In addition to our coalition, there were coalitions
created by various NGOs, and our colleagues also provided public
control. Some nine NGOs united in these coalitions and participated
in the electoral process with about 1,700 observers. Besides, a
large number of individual NGOs conducted election observation
throughout the country.
Based on what we witnessed on election day at 67 voting sites,
we can definitely state that the unprecedented presidential
election on February 7, 2024, is a significant step forward in the
development of the country's democracy and political culture. The
elections were free, fair, and transparent. There was an unusual
level of motivation among voters to participate in the elections,
as well as a positive attitude and a queue culture. The bulk of
voters came with their families. Our observers also covered the
elections in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, visiting voting
stations in Khankendi, Shusha, Khojaly, Aghdere, Aghdam, Fuzuli,
Khojavend, Zangilan, Jabrail, Gubadli, and Lachin. On election day,
long lines formed in front of polling centers in the freed
territory.
The My Voice election monitoring coalition is continuing its
post-election monitoring. We have now started phase III of our
monitoring. We are currently working on the final report on the
election, and after the full completion of the election process,
the final report will also be made public," the statement
reads.
