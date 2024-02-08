Türkiye-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group Condemns PACE's Action Against Azerbaijani Mps - Chairman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Türkiye-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group strongly condemns PACE's action against Azerbaijani MPs, said the chairman of the group, a deputy of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Shamil Ayrim during a briefing on the monitoring results of Azerbaijan's extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.

"Numerous European Union organizations demonstrate double standards towards Azerbaijan and Türkiye. The Türkiye-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group vehemently denounces PACE's recent step against Azerbaijani MPs," Ayrim noted.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan will continue to develop and achieve new successes.

"For too long, this region has endured bloodshed and tears. Now, with the support of the people, President Ilham Aliyev will guide his country towards further success," Ayrim added.

The extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan took place on February 7.

Seven candidates run in the election.

According to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.05 percent of the votes after the processing of 93.35 percent of the ballots.

Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of the votes, Razi Nurullayev - 0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa - two percent, Elshad Musayev - 0.67 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.76 percent, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53 percent of the votes.

According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.

The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26 polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian occupation.

