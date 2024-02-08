India Diagnostic Imaging Market Size 2024, Share, Industry Overview, Forecast, Reports By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ India Diagnostic Imaging Market Report by Modality (MRI, Computed Tomography, Ultrasound, X-Ray, Nuclear Imaging, and Others), Application (Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Gastroenterology, Gynecology, and Others), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 ” Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market. India diagnostic imaging market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of XX% during ​2024-2032​.

Factors Affecting the Growth of India Diagnostic Imaging Industry:

Significant Technological Advancements and Innovation:

Technological advancements and innovation play a pivotal role in driving the growth of the diagnostic imaging market in India. The continuous evolution and introduction of cutting-edge technologies have significantly enhanced the accuracy, speed, and efficiency of diagnostic imaging procedures. One key advancement is the transition from traditional film-based imaging to digital imaging systems. Digital radiography (DR), computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and ultrasound are among the modalities that have seen substantial advancements in recent years. Digital systems offer numerous advantages over conventional methods, including improved image quality, faster image acquisition, and the ability to store and transmit images electronically, leading to enhanced workflow efficiency.

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases:

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases in India is a major driver of growth in the diagnostic imaging market. Chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, and respiratory disorders are placing a significant burden on the healthcare system and driving the demand for advanced diagnostic imaging technologies. Diagnostic imaging plays a crucial role in the early detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of chronic diseases. Imaging modalities such as MRI, CT, PET-CT, and ultrasound are instrumental in identifying structural abnormalities, evaluating disease progression, and guiding treatment decisions. For instance, advanced imaging techniques can detect tumors at an early stage, allowing for timely intervention and improved patient outcomes.

Government Initiatives and Healthcare Infrastructure Development:

Government initiatives and investments in healthcare infrastructure development are significant drivers of growth in the Indian diagnostic imaging market. The Indian government has been actively promoting initiatives to improve healthcare accessibility, affordability, and quality across the country, with a particular focus on diagnostic services. One of the key initiatives is the National Health Mission (NHM), which aims to strengthen healthcare delivery systems, including diagnostic facilities, in both urban and rural areas. Under NHM, the government has allocated funds for the establishment of new diagnostic centers, upgrading existing facilities, and procurement of advanced imaging equipment.

India Diagnostic Imaging Market Report Segmentation:



By Modality:



MRI



Low and Mid Field MRI Systems



High Field MRI Systems

Very High and Ultra High Field MRI Systems

Computed Tomography



Low-End Scanners



Mid-Range Scanners

High-End Scanners

Ultrasound



2D Ultrasound



3D Ultrasound

Others

X-Ray



Analog Systems

Digital Systems

Nuclear Imaging



Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Others

Based on the modality, the market has been divided into MRI (low and mid field MRI systems, high field MRI systems, and very high and ultra-high field MRI systems), computed tomography (low-end scanners, mid-range scanners, and high-end scanners), ultrasound (2D ultrasound, 3D ultrasound, and others), X-ray (analog systems and digital systems), nuclear imaging (positron emission tomography (PET) and single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT)), and others.

By Application:



Cardiology

Oncology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Gastroenterology

Gynecology Others

On the basis of the application, the market has been segmented into cardiology, oncology, neurology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, gynecology, and others.

By End User:



Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers Others

Based on the end user, the market has been segregated into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others.

Regional Insights:



North India

West and Central India

South India East and Northeast India

Region-wise, the market has been classified into North India, West and Central India, South India, and East and Northeast India.

India Diagnostic Imaging Market Trends:

The rising awareness about preventive healthcare and the importance of early disease detection among the Indian population is driving the demand for diagnostic imaging services. With the increasing health literacy and access to information through various media channels, individuals are becoming more proactive about managing their health and seeking timely medical intervention. Public health campaigns, educational initiatives, and advocacy efforts by healthcare organizations and government agencies have contributed to raising awareness about the benefits of diagnostic imaging in detecting diseases at an early stage when treatment is most effective. As a result, there is a growing demand for preventive health check-ups and routine screening tests, leading to an uptick in the utilization of diagnostic imaging services across India. Additionally, India has emerged as a prominent destination for medical tourism, attracting patients from around the world seeking high-quality healthcare services at affordable prices. The advanced healthcare infrastructure of the nation, skilled healthcare professionals, and cost-effective treatment options have positioned it as a preferred destination for medical travelers, including those seeking diagnostic imaging services.

