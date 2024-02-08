GCC Mobile Phone Insurance Market Trends| Size, Share, Growth, Report Analysis 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled” GCC Mobile Phone Insurance Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 “. The GCC mobile phone insurance market size reached US$ 501.2 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 863.9 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.44% during 2023-2028.

Robust Smartphone Penetration:

The GCC region witnesses a significant presence of smartphones, driven by increased mobile connectivity and digitalization efforts. Smartphone penetration in the Gulf nations is notably high, with consumers relying heavily on these devices for communication, work, and entertainment. This prevalence of smartphones creates a substantial customer base for mobile phone insurance providers, as individuals seek to protect their valuable devices.

Escalating Consumer Awareness:

Consumer awareness regarding the vulnerabilities of mobile devices, such as theft, accidental damage, or loss, has been steadily increasing. As individuals become more dependent on their smartphones for various aspects of daily life, they are more inclined to consider insurance coverage to safeguard their investments. This heightened awareness is a key driver motivating consumers to seek out mobile phone insurance policies that provide financial security in case of unforeseen events.

Technological Advancements and Repair Costs:

The rapid evolution of smartphone technology has resulted in devices becoming more advanced and expensive. Consequently, the cost of repairing or replacing these high-end devices has surged. As a result, consumers are more inclined to protect their smartphones through insurance, given the significant financial implications of repairs or replacements. This driver reflects the economic rationale behind purchasing mobile phone insurance, which serves as a safeguard against unforeseen repair or replacement expenses.

By Phone Type:



New Phone Refurbished

New phones represented the largest segment due to the continuous demand for the latest technology and features, driving consumers to opt for newly released phone models.

By Coverage:



Physical Damage

Electronic Damage

Virus Protection

Data Protection Theft Protection

Physical damage represented the largest segment as it addresses the common concerns of consumers regarding accidental damage, making it a popular choice for comprehensive phone protection.

By Distribution channel:



Mobile Operators

Device OEMs

Retailers

Online Others

Online represented the largest segment because of the convenience and accessibility it offers to consumers, allowing them to easily purchase insurance policies from the comfort of their homes or workplaces.

By End User:



Corporate Personal

Personal represented the largest segment since individual consumers prioritize safeguarding their own mobile devices, making personal coverage the primary choice in the market.

Regional Insights:



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait Bahrain

On regional basis, the market has been categorized into Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain.

In the GCC region, the market for generic injectables exhibits several key drivers, such as the region's robust smartphone penetration, driven by increasing mobile connectivity and digitalization efforts, underscores the demand for insurance coverage. In line with this, the rising awareness among consumers regarding the vulnerabilities of their mobile devices to theft, damage, or loss has fueled interest in insurance products, which is supporting the market growth.

Moreover, the ever-evolving technology landscape and the high cost of smartphone repairs or replacements make insurance a prudent choice for consumers, which is stimulating the market growth. Additionally, the growing disposable income in the GCC region enhances the affordability of mobile phone insurance for a broader segment of the population, which is fueling the market growth.

