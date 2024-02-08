The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi And Modon Properties Introduce Region's First Smog-Free Tower For A Cleaner Future

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)

The project is part of the MoU signed between EAD and Modon

As part of its efforts to maintain air quality and reduce the effects of climate change, the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD), in partnership with Modon Properties, inaugurated the region's first smog-free tower at Hudayriat Island. The new air purification tower is an urban innovation designed to enhance air quality in the area and provide an inspirational experience of a clean and green future.The inauguration was attended by H.E. Mohamed Ahmed Al Bowardi, EAD's Vice Chairman and Chairman of EAD's Executive Committee, H.E. Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, H.E. Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director of EAD and H.E Dr. Shaikha Al Dhaheri, EAD's Secretary General, Abdulla Al Sahi, Managing Director, Modon properties and Bill O'regan, CEO of Modon Properties.H.E. Mohamed Ahmed Al Bowardi, on the occasion, said:“The enhancement of air quality is one of our core strategic priorities and something we have worked on for decades. We always strive to implement innovative solutions to ensure that the Abu Dhabi community lives in a safe and healthy environment and this smog-free tower is a perfect example of what we are trying to achieve.”His Excellency pointed out that EAD continuously monitors the state of ambient air quality in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi through a wide network of monitoring stations, which is considered one of the most comprehensive ambient air quality monitoring networks in the Middle East and North Africa region.He added:“We will also explore the possibilities of introducing smog-free towers across other areas in Abu Dhabi in the future. The installation of the tower on Al Hudayriyat Island is a pilot project, as the experience will be evaluated before continuing to install more towers in other areas of the emirate.”The seven-meter tower uses environmentally friendly positive ionization technology to purify surrounding air that cleans 30,000 m3 air per hour. The ionization technology produces smog-free air in public spaces, allowing people to breathe and experience clean air.EAD's Secretary General, H.E Dr. Al Dhaheri at EAD, said:“At EAD we are always on the lookout for the latest technology to enhance air quality in Abu Dhabi. Today we have unveiled the first smog-free tower in the region in Hudayriat Island. We chose this location because it is a community hub where people enjoy several outdoor activities. Therefore, the tower will allow people with sensitivities to access outdoor areas without worrying about dust – encouraging them to spend more time outside. This is due to the tower's positive impact on the surrounding environment thanks to its air purification capability, noting that a mobile air quality monitoring station has been installed with the aim of monitoring air quality before and after the tower's installation.”Bill O'Regan, said:“Modon Properties is committed to sustainable initiatives being incorporated in our projects. With 2023 being the year of Sustainability, Modon is delighted to have delivered this pilot smog free tower technology in collaboration with EAD, demonstrating our commitment to the environment. We believe this state-of-the-art smog-free tower will add great value to the world-class sports and leisure facilities on Hudayriyat Island by creating a healthier environment with cleaner air.”The Smog-Free Tower project is part of the MoU signed between EAD and Modon to implement environmental initiatives to reduce air pollution, protect wildlife, marine life and natural resources. This is in addition to developing programmes that ensure a safe and healthy environment and enhance Abu Dhabi's efforts to achieve the goals of the UAE 2050 Climate Neutrality Strategic Initiative.The Smog-Free Tower, previously introduced in select countries like China, the Netherlands, and Poland, is now making its debut in this region. It is a continuation of efforts done by EAD who regularly deploys advanced monitoring systems to measure air pollutants as part of its efforts to improve air quality in Abu Dhabi, helping to provide a better quality of life for residents.As part of its efforts to protect and improve air quality in the emirate, EAD implements many activities and programmes aimed at monitoring and evaluating air quality to identify the most important challenges and sources of emissions, in order to develop the necessary solutions to reduce these pollutants and evaluate their effectiveness.The Agency has been managing a dedicated air quality monitoring network since 2007, consisting of 20 fixed monitoring stations spread throughout the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which closely monitor air quality and provide high-accuracy data of up to 99%.EAD also operates two mobile stations used to conduct specialised air quality studies throughout the emirate. The data collected is published through the website , where the public can directly access the Air Quality Index to learn about air quality and make informed decisions to protect their health from air pollution.