Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire And Strand Market Size, Business Growth, Report And Forecast 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases a report titled

“ Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028. ”

The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the

global

prestressed concrete (PC) wire and strand

market

size, report, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How big is the

Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand

Market?



The global prestressed concrete (PC) wire and strand market size reached

US$ 926 Million in 2022 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach

US$ 1,185 Million by 2028 , exhibiting a

growth rate (CAGR) of 4%

during 2023-2028.

Request for a sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/prestressed-concrete-wire-strand-market/requestsample



What is

Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand ?

Prestressed concrete (PC) wire and strand are unique building materials designed to support large weights. The PC wire is a single high-carbon steel wire, whereas the strand is made up of several wires that have been twisted together. They are intended to give concrete constructions both compressive and tensile strength. They considerably reduce the dangers connected to weathering and material fatigue. They have lower maintenance requirements that result in long-term financial savings. They allow for better load distribution across structures and utilize thinner slabs, which can save material costs. They are necessary parts of many precast concrete components, including girders, slabs, and beams.

Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand

Market

Demand, Industry Trends:

At present, the rising investments in public infrastructure projects, such as bridges, roads, and water treatment plants, represent one of the major factors impelling the market growth. Additionally, the increasing innovations in material sciences offer higher tensile strength and durability, making modern PC wire and strands more efficient and long-lasting. Besides this, the growing implementation of strict building regulations around safety and durability is leading to greater reliance on high-quality construction materials, including prestressed concrete wire and strands.

Moreover, the rising concerns about sustainability are encouraging the use of materials that are durable and require less frequent replacement like prestressed concrete wire and strands. In addition, the increasing focus on the resistance to weather conditions and natural disasters, such as earthquakes of prestressed concrete wire and strands is encouraging their adoption in regions prone to such events. Furthermore, the growing utilization of prestressed concrete wire and strands in industrial applications, including warehouses and factories, is offering a favorable market outlook.

Apart from this, the rising employment of prestressed concrete wire and strands in telecommunication networks to construct robust and durable towers is contributing to the market growth. Additionally, the increasing demand for high-quality, durable construction in military installations is bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the growing preference for more durable and low-maintenance structures is encouraging developers to opt for materials like prestressed concrete.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure:



Who are the leaders in the p restressed concrete (PC) wire and strand

market?



AL ITTEFAQ STEEL PRODUCTS CO.

ArcelorMittal S.A.

DWK Drahtwerk Köln GmbH

FAPRICELA

Guizhou Wire Rope Incorporated Company

Henan Hengxing Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Insteel Engineers Pvt Ltd.

Quantum Steel

Southern Steel Group

Sumiden Wire Usha Martin Ltd.

Breakup by Coating Type:



Uncoated PC Strand

Galvanized PC Strand

Epoxy Coated PC Strand Others

Breakup by Type:



Prestressed PC Steel Wire

Plain PC Wire

Indented PC Wire Spiral Ribbed PC Wire

Breakup by Application:



Bridges Buildings

Breakup by Region:



North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic, and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high-technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology, and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163