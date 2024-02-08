Actor of Mr. Bean show gets blamed for slow electric vehicles sales

(MENAFN) Renowned actor and comedian Rowan Atkinson has found himself at the center of controversy, with United Kingdom-based environmental charity Green Alliance accusing him of impeding the government's efforts to transition away from fossil fuel vehicles by 2035. During a hearing in the House of Lords, a representative from the environmental group pointed to a comment piece written by Atkinson in June 2023 for The Guardian as one of the key obstacles hindering the public's adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and the broader net zero cause.



In his op-ed, Atkinson, known for his iconic portrayal of Mr. Bean, identified himself as a "car person" and an "early adopter" of EVs, yet expressed concerns that challenged the prevailing narrative around electric mobility. Despite his personal experience owning a hybrid and a fully electric car, Atkinson described EVs as "a bit soulless" and questioned their status as an "environmental panacea."



The actor raised objections to the environmental impact of lithium-ion batteries used in EVs, citing research indicating that greenhouse gas emissions during the production of electric cars were purportedly 70 percent higher than those of gasoline vehicles. Atkinson specifically criticized the weight and limited lifespan of the batteries, suggesting that their environmental credentials were questionable.



Atkinson's op-ed proposed alternative solutions, such as encouraging drivers to extend the lifespan of their existing vehicles rather than frequently purchasing new ones. He also advocated for exploring cleaner synthetic fuels as a potential avenue for addressing the climate crisis. The actor concluded his piece by signaling a shift in the perception of electric cars, stating, "I’m feeling that our honeymoon with electric cars is coming to an end, and that’s no bad thing."



The Green Alliance's accusation against Atkinson underscores the challenges in shaping public opinion and driving widespread adoption of EVs as part of broader environmental initiatives. As the debate around electric mobility intensifies, Atkinson's critique raises important questions about the industry's sustainability narrative and the need for nuanced discussions surrounding alternative solutions to address environmental concerns in the automotive sector.







