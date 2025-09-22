Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ASEAN 57Th Economic Ministers' Meeting, Dialogue Partners Sessions Commence In Malaysia

2025-09-22 03:08:22
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- The 57th ASEAN Economic Ministers' meeting and related sessions with dialogue partners commenced, Monday, in Malaysia, the 2025 ASEAN Chair, with over 500 delegates attending until September 26.
Malaysian Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz stated that the meetings will leverage ASEAN's strength as a mutually supportive bloc within an increasingly interconnected global supply chain framework.
He added that the 57th ministerial meeting will address actionable economic priorities, including updates to the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement, ahead of its second protocol signing at next month's 47th ASEAN Summit.
Minister Zafrul emphasized the need for stronger regional integration from a geopolitical perspective, underlining that peace and stability enhance collaboration among ASEAN member states, whose leaders meet regularly to boost regional cooperation.
ASEAN member states will hold consultations with US Trade Representative Jameson Greer, seeking common ground on issues including semiconductors and essential goods, following the April introduction of "Liberation Day Tariffs."
ASEAN comprises Malaysia, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, while its dialogue partners include China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. (end)
