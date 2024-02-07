Pak Polls: Imran Khan Casts Ballot From Adiala Jail

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, Feb 8 (IANS) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf founder Imran Khan on Thursday cast his vote for the general elections by a postal ballot from Adiala Jail, local media reported.

Other incarcerated leaders who could vote included former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former Punjab province chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid, and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry.

However, Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, could not vote as she was convicted and arrested after the completion of the postal voting process.

Only inmates with valid computerised national identity cards (CNICs) were allowed to vote, Dawn reported quoting jail authorities as saying.

In a post on X on Wednesday, PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan had said that former prime minister Khan had dedicated everything, including his life, to restore the country's dignity, honour and sovereignty and ensure the welfare of people.

"As citizens of the country, we have a debt to pay. We must use our vote to change the face of Pakistan by dismantling a rotten system that has cast a vicious stranglehold on the country and its people," Hasan said.

