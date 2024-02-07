Kerala News LIVE: Kerala CM To Hold Protest Against Union Govt In Delhi Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 9:00 am: Police register case over suicide of old man in PF office in Delhi

The police have registered a case over the suicide of an old man after consuming poison at the Kochi PF office last day. A case has been registered as an unnatural death by the Kochi North Police in the death of Sivaraman, a native of Thrissur Perampra. The police informed that they will consider adding more departments as soon as they get the information.

8:40 am: Malayalam art associate director collapses while shooting; seeks financial aid for treatment

Sajeev, an art associate director in the film industry and his wife Rama, are seeking medical help due to serious illness. Both of them are unable to continue their lives as Sajeev has TB in the brain and his wife has been diagnosed with cancer.

Sajeev, a native of Payyannur has worked in many Malayalam films including Ennu Ninte Moideen, How Old Are You, Maheshinte prathikaram, Take Off, and many more. The couple has been living in a rented house in Thiruvananthapuram for many years. Upon examination, the disease was confirmed, leading to numerous surgeries, and later became bedridden.

8:18 am: 'Foreign university not recommended by higher education, says Dr Rajan Guru



Dr. Rajan Gurukal, Kerala State Higher Education Council Vice Chairman, said that the higher education council did not recommend foreign universities in the budget. Rajan Gurukal told Asianet News that the higher education minister was not aware of organizing the conclave for policy formulation.

Kerala to hold protest under the leadership of CM Pinarayi Vijayan against union govt in Delhi

A protest dharna will be conducted under the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against the central government's neglect in Delhi today. Apart from the Chief Minister, ministers, LDF MLAs and MPs will also participate in the protest dharna. The Chief Minister and leaders will come to Jantar Mantar in a march from Kerala House around 10:30 in the morning. The protest will end at 1 pm.

