Wigneswaran Hints At Supporting Ranil

Former Northern Province Chief Minister C.V Wigneswaran hinted at the possibility of him extending support to President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Speaking to reporters, Wigneswaran said that of the current leaders Wickremesinghe seems the only one who can work with the Tamils.

He also said that the President had briefly spoken to him in Parliament, Wednesday, but refused to divulge the details.

Wigneswaran also criticized the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) for walking out of Parliament when the President was speaking.

He said that protesting will not solve the issue at hand.

The fifth session of the 9th Parliament was ceremonially declared open, Wednesday, by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The SJB walked out of Parliament and boycotted the President's speech. (Colombo Gazette)