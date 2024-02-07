Zelensky Meets With Bulgarian Parliament Speaker

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a meeting with President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria Rosen Zhelyazkov.

That's according to the press service of the President of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

“President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a meeting with President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria Rosen Zhelyazkov, who is on a solidarity visit to Ukraine at the head of a delegation of Bulgarian MPs,” the report says.

It is noted that at the beginning of the meeting, Zelensky expressed sincere gratitude to the President and representatives of the National Assembly of Bulgaria for their active assistance, strengthening of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and clear support for Ukraine on the path of European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

Particular attention was paid to further bilateral cooperation in the defense sector, Bulgaria's practical contribution to the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, and preparations for the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

"We are grateful for your political support at all levels: in our movement towards the European Union and NATO, as well as for Ukrainian initiatives at the UN. And, of course, we are grateful for your substantial military support. We are happy that the people of Bulgaria have been on our side, on the side of truth, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. Thank you for maintaining this spirit. We will never forget it," Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform reported, speaker of the National Assembly of Bulgaria Rosen Zhelyazkov addressed the Verkhovna Rada and met with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.