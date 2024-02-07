(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Partnership focuses on providing high-volume networking solutions for CSPs, large enterprises, and governments located in the UK and continental Europe.

- Patrick Mitchell - Sales & Marketing Director at M2M EnterpriseMONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NoviFlow Inc . and M2M Forge Strategic Partnership to offer high-performance networking and cybersecurity solutions to the UK and Continental Europe.NoviFlow Inc., a leading provider of carrier-grade programmable network solutions, today announced the signing of a distribution agreement with M2M, a specialist value-added distributor known as M2M Enterprise in the technology industry. This partnership, focused on providing high-volume networking solutions specifically for Communication Service Providers (CSPs), large enterprises, and governments located in the UK and continental Europe, marks a significant milestone in both companies' efforts to enhance network performance and cybersecurity solutions worldwide.NoviFlow Inc. is renowned for its open standard-based, high-performance network Service Programming, Load Balancing, Filtering, Visibility and SRv6 solutions deployed by network operators, data center operators, enterprises, and government agencies seeking greater performance, flexibility, cost-efficiency, and security over their networks. NoviFlow's innovative software has been successfully integrated into some of the world's largest networks, delivering tangible benefits such as CAPEX and OPEX reductions, accelerated time-to-market (TTM), and decreased energy consumption."We are thrilled to announce our partnership with M2M, a distinguished player in the technology distribution sector," said NoviFlow's President and CEO, Dominique Jodoin. "This collaboration represents a strategic alignment of our respective strengths, enabling us to provide cutting-edge network solutions to a broader European customer base, while further solidifying our position as leaders in the industry."M2M Enterprise brings a wealth of experience and a disruptive mix of portfolios to the table, making them an ideal partner for NoviFlow's expansion efforts in the UK and continental Europe markets. By leveraging M2M Enterprise's extensive network and market insights, NoviFlow aims to accelerate its growth trajectory and deliver unparalleled value to customers in these regions."We are excited to partner with NoviFlow Inc.," said Patrick Mitchell - Sales & Marketing Director at M2M Enterprise. "NoviFlow's advanced network solutions perfectly complement our existing portfolio, allowing us to address evolving customer needs and stay ahead of the curve in the competitive networking and cybersecurity landscapes."The distribution agreement between NoviFlow Inc. and M2M Enterprise will enable customers in the UK and continental Europe to access a comprehensive suite of innovative network solutions tailored to their specific requirements. By combining NoviFlow's cutting-edge technology with M2M Enterprise's industry expertise, customers can expect enhanced network performance, scalability, and security, empowering them to unlock new opportunities and drive business growth.NoviFlow and M2M will be available to discuss their offerings at NoviFlow's booth at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, February 26th to 29th in Hall 7 Stand 7G61.For more information about NoviFlow Inc. and its range of programmable network solutions, please visit .For more information about M2M Enterprise and their offering please consult .About NoviFlow Inc.:NoviFlow Inc. provides open standard-based high-performance programmable Service Networking and Cybersecurity solutions to network operators, data center operators, enterprises, and government agencies seeking greater performance, flexibility, cost-efficiency, and security over their networks. NoviFlow's software has been deployed in some of the world's largest networks, delivering CAPEX and OPEX reductions, speeding up TTM, and reducing energy consumption. NoviFlow has offices in Montreal, Sunnyvale, and Seattle and representatives in Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. Follow NoviFlow on Twitter/X @NoviFlowInc. and LinkedIn on @NoviFlowInc.About M2M Direct:M2M Enterprise is a specialist value-added distributor working with global client and enterprise technology manufacturers. They supply memory, SSDs, flash storage peripherals, GPU, VGA, NUC & Mini-PCs server networking solutions, GPU/AI/ML systems, and hybrid-cloud appliances & solutions under Microsoft Azure HCI. M2M Enteprise has developed a disruptive and mainstream mix of portfolios for both client and enterprise business.Media ContactsM2M Enterprise:Simona Boulding+44 0208 676 6067...

