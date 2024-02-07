(MENAFN- Baystreet) The Gap Drives Ahead with New Creative Leadership

Roblox Beats in Q4, Shares Hike

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) reported results for the fiscal fourth quarter on Wednesday that beat consensus estimates on the top and bottom lines.

The company lost per share: 52 cents per shares vs. 55 cents expected by analysts, on revenues of $1.13 billion vs. $1.08 billion expected.

The revenue figure is what Roblox calls bookings, a category that includes sales recognized during the quarter and deferred revenue.

The video game developer generates revenue from sales of its virtual currency called Robux, which players use to dress up their avatars and buy other premium in-game features.

Roblox also reported full-year revenue of $3.52 billion, versus an LSEG consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. The company's full-year loss per share was $1.87, compared to a consensus estimate of $1.91.

Roblox's quarterly bookings hit $1.1 billion - the company's highest ever.

“We enter 2024 with even more conviction of being able to achieve our long-term goal of attracting over one billion daily active users with optimism and civility,” Roblox CEO David Baszucki said in a release. The company reported average daily active users, or DAUs, of 71.5 million for the quarter, up 22% compared to the year-ago period.

RBLX shares galloped $4.01, or 9.9%, early Wednesday to $44.61.









