15 Former Mlas, 1 Ex-MP From Tamil Nadu Join BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Feb 7 (IANS) In a major boost for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, 15 former MLAs and an ex-Member of Parliament from Tamil Nadu on Wednesday joined the saffron party at its headquarters in Delhi.

BJP leader and Union Minister, Rajeev Chandrasekhar welcomed the new members to the party fold during a programme in which another Union Minister L. Murugran and Tamil Nadu unit BJP president K. Annamalai were also present. Most of the leaders who joined the BJP are from the AIADMK.

The former MP who joined the BJP is D. Kulanthai Velu. He had represented Cuddalore constituency and served in various capacities as DMK district-level office bearer.

Chandrasekhar said the former legislators and an ex-MP joining the BJP was an indicator of the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a state like Tamil Nadu where the BJP was not traditionally strong.

He also said that everyone wants to be part of the transformation that has been happening in the country for the last 10 years and wanted this to continue.

Welcoming the new entrants, Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai said these newly joined leaders want to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he is looking all set to retain power for the third consecutive time.

KP Ramalingam, a former MPwho had joined the BJP two years ago, and is now the Tamil Nadu unit vice-president of the BJP also welcomed the new entrants to the saffron party.

--IANS

aal/pgh