EU Ambassador: Russians Deliberately Target Civilians, Civilian Objects

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, expressed condolences to the families of Ukrainians affected by the morning missile attack by the Russian Federation.

Mathernova wrote about this on the social network X, Ukrinform reported.

“Russian terror in Ukraine continues. Russians deliberately targeting civilians and civilian objects. The attack of this morning left 4 dead and many injured. My heart goes to all the grieving families!”, she wrote.

Ukraine's air defenses intercept 44 air targets: 29s, 15 combat drones

As reported, on the morning of February 7, Russia launched another massive missile attack on Ukraine. Air defense was operating in Kyiv and other cities.

On the morning of February 7, the Air Defense Forces destroyed about 20 enemy missiles over Kyiv and in the region.