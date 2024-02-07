Qatar Chamber And Egypt Investment Authority Review Investment Opportunities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber First Vice-Chairman, Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari met yesterday, with Ahmed Abdulhamid, Vice President of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones in Egypt, at the Chamber's venue.

The meeting focused on reviewing the enhancement of economic and commercial relations between Qatar and Egypt, discussing the investment climate and opportunities in both countries, and exploring ways to stimulate Qatari investors to expand their investments in Egypt.

In his remarks, Mohamed bin Twar said that Qatar and Egypt have enjoyed positive and evolving relations, emphasizing the mutual desire to further enhance these relations to encompass broader horizons. He highlighted the promising nature of the Egyptian market, which offers abundant opportunities that are attractive to Qatari investors. He also affirmed the favourable reputation enjoyed by investments in Egypt.

Twar emphasised that Qatar Chamber warmly welcomes the cooperation between the Qatari private sector and its Egyptian counterpart, highlighting the eagerness of Qatari investors to invest in Egypt. He also reiterated that the Chamber actively encourages Qatari businessmen to explore the abundant opportunities available in Egypt. Twar praised the significant advancements Egypt has made in its infrastructure and investment-related laws and legislation.

He called on Egyptian companies and investors to consider investing in Qatar, highlighting the country's world-class infrastructure, attractive investment climate, leading legislation, and promising opportunities across various sectors.

For his part, Ahmed Abdulhameed, Vice President of the Egyptian General Authority for Investment and Free Zones, praised the relations between both countries, emphasising a strong desire to promote cooperation and partnerships with the Qatari side.

He also expressed a commitment to streamlining all obstacles facing Qatari investments.

Regarding Egypt's investment climate, he said that Egypt is one of the most attractive destinations for investments and is considered a large market.