WION And Zee Business Present 'Insight' Conclave 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In 2023, India reached a significant milestone on its path to global prominence. The wheels of progress are turning, ushering in a new era for the nation.



In light of this, WION, India's first and only international news channel, and Zee Business, India's top business news destination, are pleased to announce the 'InSight' Conclave. This event aims to gather influential figures from various sectors to delve into the dynamics, opportunities, and challenges that will define our various industry verticals in 2024. Industry leaders will convene to illuminate the forthcoming trends, foster insightful discussions, facilitate knowledge exchange, and recalibrate the benchmarks across sectors, in conversation with renowned journalists - Anil Singhvi, Zee Business and Vikram Chandra, WION.



The 'InSight' Conclave promises an enriching experience with an impressive lineup of fireside chats and panel discussions, offering deep insights into emerging trends, disruptive technologies, and strategic opportunities across diverse sectors. From unraveling evolving investment strategies to exploring the evolution of India's automotive industry, attendees can expect actionable strategies to drive growth and innovation in their fields.



Anil Singhvi, Zee Business, emphasized, "The 'InSight' Conclave heralds a pivotal moment in India's journey, bringing together visionaries to dissect the intricacies of our industries. Through illuminating exchanges, we chart a course towards sustainable growth and innovation, aligning with India's march towards global eminence."



Vikram Chandra, WION, further added, "At 'InSight,' we eagerly anticipate immersive discussions, enlightening analyses, and visionary insights that align with our mission to inform, inspire, and empower our audience."



From exploring changing investment trends with industry stalwarts to mapping the evolution of India's automotive landscape and delving into the role of media and advertising in the digital age, the agenda promises to be both enlightening and enriching.



Key highlights of the conclave will comprise of:



Â· Fireside Chat - Changing Investment Trends and the Future Ahead: Featuring D.P. Singh, Deputy Managing Director and Joint CEO of SBI Mutual Fund in conversation with Vikram Chandra, WION.



Â· Fireside Chat - Accelerating Progress: Mapping the Evolution of India's Automotive Landscape: Moderated by Anil Singhvi, Zee Business and Vikram Chandra, WION, with insights from industry leaders including Shashank Srivastava, Sr. Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India and Vikram Pawah, President & CEO, BMW Group India.



Â· Fireside Chat - Leader Talk: A distinguished panel comprising Anil Gupta, CMD, KEI Industries Ltd., and Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global India Ltd., moderated by Vikram Chandra, WION.



Â· Session on Consumption in the Digital Age: Exploring the Role of Media and Advertising, with industry luminaries moderated by Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO - Madison Media & OOH, Madison World.



Madhu Soman, Chief Business Officer of WION & Zee Business, emphasized, "The 'InSight' Conclave signifies a dynamic exchange of insights, strategies, and innovations, shaping the contours of our industries for years to come. Attendees can anticipate an immersive experience, brimming with thought-provoking discussions and actionable takeaways."



The conclave is scheduled for 8th February 2024 and will be live streamed from 5 PM onwards across digital and social platforms of WION & Zee Business, ensuring global access to enriching discussions and invaluable insights.



Zee Media Corporation Ltd, one of India's leading media companies, has a strong presence in the news and regional genres, with 16 news channels in seven different languages, reaching more than 528+ million viewers through its linear and digital properties.

