Revolutionizing Safety: Human Airbag Wearable Market Surges To US$ 730.3 Million, Boasting An Impressive 20.4% CAGR In 2024-2030 | The Market Reports

Human Airbag Wearable Market Surges to US$ 730.3 Million, Boasting an Impressive 20.4% CAGR in 2024-2030

Synopsis

Human Airbag Wearable is meant to offer protection. Containing an accelerometer and a gyroscope, it senses when someone falls and inflates quickly to offer a cushion. It's a lot like the ones in cars, except the elderly wear it like a belt.

The global Human Airbag Wearable Market was valued at US$ 195.1 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 730.3 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Global 5 largest manufacturers of Human Airbag Wearable are Dainese, Alpinestars, Helite, Hövding and Mugen Denko, which make up about 74%. Among them, Dainese is the leader with about 26% market share.

Europe is the largest market, with a share about 60%, followed by Asia Pacific and North America, with share about 18% and 17%. In terms of product type, Airbag Jack occupy the largest share of the total market, about 86%. And in terms of product application, the largest application is Motorsports, followed by Equestrian.

This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Human Airbag Wearable, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Human Airbag Wearable.

Report Scope

The Human Airbag Wearable market size, estimations, and forecasts are provided in terms of output/shipments (Unit) and revenue ($ millions), considering 2023 as the base year, with history and forecast data for the period from 2019 to 2030. This report segments the global Human Airbag Wearable market comprehensively. Regional market sizes, concerning products by Type, by Application, and by players, are also provided.

For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market ranks. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.

The report will help the Human Airbag Wearable manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain related companies in this market with information on the revenues, production, and average price for the overall market and the sub-segments across the different segments, by company, by Type, by Application, and by regions.

By Company



Dainese

Alpinestars

Helite

Hövding

Mugen Denko

S-Airbag Technology

In&motion

Yidaibao Intelligent Technology

Point Two Air Vest

Active Protective Technologies

Safeware

Freejump

Wolk Airbag Spidi





Segment by Type



Airbag Jack

Airbag Neck Airbag Belt





Segment by Application



Motorsports

Equestrian

Bicycle

Elderly Anti-Fall Others





Chapter Outline

Chapter 1: Introduces the report scope of the report, executive summary of different market segments (by region, by Type, by Application, etc), including the market size of each market segment, future development potential, and so on. It offers a high-level view of the current state of the market and its likely evolution in the short to mid-term, and long term.

Chapter 2: Detailed analysis of Human Airbag Wearable manufacturers competitive landscape, price, production and value market share, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information, etc.

Chapter 3: Production/output, value of Human Airbag Wearable by region/country. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region in the next six years.

Chapter 4: Consumption of Human Airbag Wearable in regional level and country level. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space, and production of each country in the world.

Chapter 5: Provides the analysis of various market segments by Type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.

Chapter 6: Provides the analysis of various market segments by Application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.

Chapter 7: Provides profiles of key players, introducing the basic situation of the main companies in the market in detail, including product production/output, value, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 8: Analysis of industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 9: Introduces the market dynamics, latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.

Chapter 10: The main points and conclusions of the report.

