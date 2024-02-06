Hydrogen Stock News Bite - Hyzon (NASDAQ: HYZN), And New Way Trucks To Develop Hydrogen Fuel Cell Refuse Truck

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) Hydrogen Stock News Bites - Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN ), a leading hydrogen fuel cell technology developer and global supplier of zero-emission heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), and privately held New Way Trucks (New Way), today announced a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to develop a fuel cell powered refuse vehicle for the North American market.

"Zero emission hydrogen fuel cell technology is the key to reducing emissions from many hard-to-abate industries, including refuse collection," said Hyzon Chief Executive Officer Parker Meeks. "Hyzon is primed to begin this partnership with New Way as we pursue a shared goal of decarbonizing the refuse industry. The operational capabilities of our Australian fuel cell refuse collection truck trial helped demonstrate that hydrogen fuel cell technology is a viable replacement for traditional diesel engines when it comes to heavy industry, and overcomes some of the inherent challenges identified with other zero emission technologies such as range anxiety, severe operating temperatures, and payload limitations."

Hyzon and New Way plan to start the advanced phases of truck development, with the initial base FCEV prototype ready for refuse collection equipment integration. Hyzon will be responsible for the supply and integration of its advanced fuel cell technology and integrated powertrain, while New Way will be responsible for the supply and integration of the prototype's Sidewinder XTR automated side-load refuse body, thereby combining both companies' expertise to develop a sustainable refuse collection solution. The development process is expected to leverage Hyzon's real-world experience developing, assembling and deploying a hydrogen fuel cell refuse truck in operation since October 2023 in Australia with REMONDIS Australia, the Australian operation of one of the world's largest recycling, service and water companies.

"New Way has a successful history of deploying alternative powertrain refuse equipment across North America," said Don Ross, New Way's Chief Sales Officer. "Partnering with Hyzon to bring the continent's first Class 8 FCEV refuse collection vehicle to life is a significant step in helping our customers meet their sustainability and decarbonization objectives."

Across North America, Hyzon estimates that about 120,000 refuse trucks are currently operational, consuming a total of over 953 million gallons of diesel fuel annually. The integration of FCEVs into refuse collection fleets in North America provides an opportunity to help decarbonize the industry and reduce noise pollution from diesel trucks. Moreover, Hyzon expects fuel cell powered refuse trucks to deliver performance levels on par with both diesel and natural gas trucks.

"Partnering with New Way is an important step for us," said Hyzon Vice President of Commercial Steve Boyer. According to Boyer, Hyzon's advanced fuel cell technology is expected to enhance the operational performance of refuse trucks and have a positive impact on the environment. Hyzon President Pat Griffin added, "It's about providing solutions that align with our customers' operational needs and sustainability goals. Working with a partner like New Way is invaluable. Our joint development efforts have the potential to set a new standard for the refuse industry."

Initial customer trials for the parties' first North American prototype truck are planned to begin in the first half of 2024 with a mix of public and private refuse fleets. Additionally, Hyzon is targeting initial commercial vehicle deliveries in 2025 on the back of potential successful trials. Upon trial deployment, the trucks are expected to achieve up to a 125 mile driving range, 1,200 refuse cart lifts per route, an unladen weight significantly lighter than an equivalent battery electric truck, and a refueling time of 15 minutes based on performance observed to date in the REMONDIS trial. The Hyzon refuse trucks deliver competitive daily operational performance when compared to combustion engines.

"We look forward to learning how the Hyzon/New Way unit performs on route," shared Eric Evans, New Way's Chief Product Officer. "New Way distributors and key customers are excited about the prospect of alternative powertrain options that leverage the learnings of BEV without performance compromises while aligning with emerging hydrogen technology and infrastructure investment."

Read the company's full news and disclaimer here:

Research more hydrogen stocks with Investorideas free stock directory

Listen to The Cleantech podcast , named as one of the Top 15 cleantech podcasts by Feedspot .

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech , sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire /News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.