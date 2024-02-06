Celldex To Participate In The Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 6Th Annual Biotechnology Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAMPTON, N.J., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. ET.



A webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events & Presentations" of the "Investors & Media" section of the Celldex website. A replay will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.

Celldex is a clinical stage biotechnology company leading the science at the intersection of mast cell biology and the development of transformative therapeutics for patients. Our pipeline includes antibody-based therapeutics which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with severe inflammatory, allergic and autoimmune and other devastating diseases. Visit .

