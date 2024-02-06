Employee Profile: In The Community With Xavier Teal

(MENAFN- 3BL) Xavier Teal is a true leader, devoted to selfless service in every area of his life. His ability to see the bigger picture has led him to freely give his time, knowledge, and encouragement to those around him in his career and community.

In high school, Teal was a Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) commander and later became a non-commissioned officer in the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division. His experience in the Army as a system administrator for the Trojan intelligence network helped to shape him as a future project manager at CACI.

“My time in the Army equipped me to always see tasks through to the end,” Teal said.“More often than not, others are depending on you to do your job right and in a timely manner. I kept this in mind as I transitioned into the civilian world and now encourage members of my team to do the same as they break new ground in their careers.”

After leaving the Army in 2009, Teal joined CACI, initially serving as a network administrator at the Trojan Network Control Center (TNCC) at Ft. Belvoir, Virginia. Today, he is CACI's Air Force-Distributed Common Ground System (AF-DCGS) Management Center (DMC) Network Lead, leveraging his 20 years of network engineering expertise to ensure essential intelligence data continues to flow through DCGS.

This $65 billion network system is the second largest Command and Control system in the U.S. Air Force and supports more than 6,000 warfighters at 27 sites.“Because of the work we do, the network is able to provide near-real time data that helps troops receive situational awareness and maintain their safety and security,” Teal said.

His unfaltering dedication extends beyond Teal's role at CACI. Teal is an active member of his community, the same community that has nurtured and supported him throughout his life.“My motivation for giving back stems from my parents,” he said.“Growing up, my parents offered our home as a safe haven for anyone need who needed it. I hope to keep that tradition alive in my own life.”

He fills his evenings and weekends with coaching duties for an age five and under soccer league and has consistently boosted team morale as the captain of a social kickball team that is made up of personnel from CACI and DMC. Teal also volunteers with #Lunchbag, a Hampton Roads organization, packing and distributing more than 750 lunches throughout the community each month.

Teal is described by friends and colleagues as a motivated problem solver and pillar of his community. This vast support led him to what he calls his greatest accomplishment as a CACI employee thus far, being selected as a 2024 Black Engineer of the Year awardee in the Outstanding Achievement category.

“Xavier is a problem solver who sees challenges as opportunities for improvement,” said Todd Probert , CACI President of National Security and Innovative Solutions.“He views success as a group endeavor and empowers his team to be its very best, and he is motivated by the knowledge that when his team succeeds, our national security is stronger, and our troops are safer.”

Since joining the company, Teal has felt a strong connection to the culture deeply woven into the fabric of CACI's workforce.“I feel most connected to CACI's devotion to character,” he said.“At CACI, we believe character and innovation go hand-in-hand. Our commitment to fostering this approachable culture fuels our progress and inspires us to aim higher.”

