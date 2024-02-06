(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TITAN-AUXO has been selected as part of a 10-year $23B IDIQ contract, allowing OpusViTM to offer its impactful healthcare workforce development solutions to support retention across Veterans Health Administration program offices, VA medical centers, Veterans integrated service networks and related organizations.

PHOENIX, AZ, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - OpusViTM (formerly Dignity Health Global Education), a leading workforce development solutions provider backed by CommonSpirit Health, Providence Health and Premier Inc., that exclusively enables healthcare systems and organizations to upskill and retain top talents, today announces it is part of the TITAN-AUXO team, which was selected to partner with the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) through the VHA IDIQ initiative. OpusVi proudly supports the VHA and its mission, dedicating efforts to help Veterans by providing in-demand healthcare workforce development solutions to the full VHA ecosystem through their Integrated Critical Staffing Program initiative. This partnership underscores a joint commitment to enhancing the capabilities of healthcare professionals who serve the nation's Veterans.

TITAN-AUXO , the contract vehicle within which OpusVi will operate, is one of eight companies selected for the 10-year, $23 billion VHA Integrated Critical Staffing Program (ICSP), a multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract. The VHA ICSP contract seeks to provide clinical and non-clinical staffing support, program management, human capital and other professional services to meet critical staffing needs, including a focus on workforce education and professional development across all VA healthcare organizations.

As the healthcare industry grapples with critical staffing shortages, the VHA has also faced these challenges. According to an audit conducted by the VHA Office of the Inspector General (OIG) in FY 2023, facilities reported 3,118 severe occupational staffing shortages – an increase from 2,622 across 285 occupations in FY 2022. Additionally, 92 percent of facilities reported severe occupational staffing shortages for nurses.

"Through the

VHA Integrated Critical Staffing Program our entire TITAN-AUXO team is honored to have the opportunity to work alongside OpusVi to support and enhance the lives of Veterans and Caregivers through their in-demand innovative workforce development solutions," says TITAN-AUXO CEO, Derek Johnson. "Our intent from day one was to build a team of strong collaborators with deep insights and experience and a shared mission to keep Veterans at the center of our strategy. As we focus on this opportunity to serve our nation's Veterans, we are excited to collaborate with OpusVi to provide transformative solutions for Veteran care education through their suite of workforce development offerings."

OpusVi's suite of in-demand healthcare degree programs, impactful professional skills development certificate programs and its continually growing portfolio of sustainable workforce solutions will be available to all organizations within the VHA network through this IDIQ contract.

"We are honored to have been selected to work alongside the rest of the

TITAN-AUXO team to support not only the VHA staff but also its Veteran patients across the country," said Andrew Malley, Chief Executive Officer at OpusVi. "This ICSP program will be critical in supporting the VHA workforce as they care for our Veterans each day. While recruitment is an integral part of combatting staffing shortages, we firmly believe in the impact and importance high retention can have on a workforce. We look forward to leveraging our healthcare workforce development solutions within the VHA and making a real difference within the workforce – and in the lives of Veterans, their families, and their communities."

Veterans Health Administration program offices, VA medical centers, Veterans integrated service networks and related organizations will have access to custom online and hybrid workforce development programs and solutions that have been proven to improve and positively impact talent retention as well as patient health and quality of care. For the full list of OpusVi's programs that are available, visit here .

For additional information on OpusVi and its offerings, please visit opusvi .

