Nossa Imports Introduces Mexican Wines To The State Of Utah

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nossa Imports announces the distribution of Mexican wines in more than 50 State Liquor and Wine Stores across Utah in partnership with The Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services (DABS). Nossa entered Utah in November 2023, marking its expansion into its 7th state as it rapidly increases nationwide distribution.

"Our partnership with DABS is a cornerstone of our expansion strategy in Utah for 2024 and beyond," says Dale Ott, Co-Founder of Nossa Imports. "Utahns are exploring new and exciting beverage options, and we can't wait to share our love for Mexican wine with them. Our wines are now more accessible and enjoyable than ever, and we are continuously increasing our distribution points both on- and off-premise throughout the state."

Nossa Imports has gained a new foothold in Utah through accelerated distribution in over 50 DABS locations throughout the state, including key markets such as Salt Lake City, Provo, Orem, and Moab. DABS is responsible for overseeing the sale and distribution of alcoholic products in Utah, and their decision to partner with Nossa highlights their commitment to investing in premium wines from Mexico, which have seen increased interest and demand among consumers.

For Nossa, the decision to work with DABS underscores its investment in the Southwest region. Utah's rapid growth and strong economy make it a promising market for Nossa's wine.

"Utah is a state of adventure and exploration, making it a perfect match for Mexican wine, which is relatively new and exciting to consumers in the U.S.," says Stephen Ott, Co-Founder of Nossa Imports. "As part of the Southwest, Utah has a historical connection to Mexico that we're honored to reinforce through wine."

Sales of Nossa's premium Mexican wines have tripled since 2022 and show no signs of slowing down. The new distribution partnership in Utah follows Nossa's successful partnerships with distributors in California, Colorado, New Mexico, Minnesota, Montana, and Arizona as the brand moves toward national expansion.

As of now, Utahns can find two exquisite wines imported from Mexico's Valle de Guadalupe in their nearest DABS store: Bodegas de Santo Tomás Misión Blanco ($18) and Bodegas de Santo Tomás Tempranillo-Cabernet Sauvignon ($30). Nossa Imports' wines are available for direct shipment to 40 states through its online shop at .

