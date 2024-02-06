ICRC Representatives Visit Arrested Armenian Separatists In Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The International
Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) members visited all the Armenian
detainees reported by the Azerbaijani authorities at the end of
January and beginning of February, Head of Public Relations
Department of the ICRC Representative Office in Azerbaijan Ilaha
Huseynova told Trend .
The detainees were met in private and given the possibility of
exchanging family news.
According to its mandate, during such visits, the ICRC assesses
the treatment of detainees and conditions of detention and helps to
ensure that the detained individuals can restore or maintain
contact with their families.
As per the ICRC's procedures, the observations and
recommendations related to its visits are only shared with the
detaining authorities.
The leader of the "Dashnaktsutyun" nationalist party in
Azerbaijan's Karabakh, former so-called "chairman of parliament" of
the separatists David Ishkhanyan, former so-called "president" of
the separatists Arayik Harutyunyan, former "state minister" Ruben
Vardanyan, so-called "first deputy commander of the defense army"
of the separatist regime Davit Manukyan, former so-called "foreign
minister" of the separatist regime David Babayan, former so-called
"presidents" of the separatists Bako Sahakyan and Arkady Ghukasyan,
and former "defense minister" of the separatists Levon Mnatsakanyan
were detained by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan and
brought to Baku.
