ICRC Representatives Visit Arrested Armenian Separatists In Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) members visited all the Armenian detainees reported by the Azerbaijani authorities at the end of January and beginning of February, Head of Public Relations Department of the ICRC Representative Office in Azerbaijan Ilaha Huseynova told Trend .

The detainees were met in private and given the possibility of exchanging family news.

According to its mandate, during such visits, the ICRC assesses the treatment of detainees and conditions of detention and helps to ensure that the detained individuals can restore or maintain contact with their families.

As per the ICRC's procedures, the observations and recommendations related to its visits are only shared with the detaining authorities.

The leader of the "Dashnaktsutyun" nationalist party in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, former so-called "chairman of parliament" of the separatists David Ishkhanyan, former so-called "president" of the separatists Arayik Harutyunyan, former "state minister" Ruben Vardanyan, so-called "first deputy commander of the defense army" of the separatist regime Davit Manukyan, former so-called "foreign minister" of the separatist regime David Babayan, former so-called "presidents" of the separatists Bako Sahakyan and Arkady Ghukasyan, and former "defense minister" of the separatists Levon Mnatsakanyan were detained by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan and brought to Baku.

