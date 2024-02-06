Dubai Becoming Popular Among Global Couples As Proposal, Wedding Destination

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Dubai is rising up the ranks to become one of the world's most sought-after proposal and wedding destinations, attracting tourists from around the globe for their special day.

This comes as demands shift towards“golden hour” events on the coastline overlooking the Burj Al Arab or rooftops with a view of the iconic Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building.

Wedding proposals in Dubai can cost up to AED 250,000, as per reports. Typical proposals average AED 40,000 but can go up to AED 250,000, they added.

95 per cent of clients want that big Dubai backdrop, and request for the Burj Khalifa or Burj Al Arab backdrop and want a photographer and videographer to capture the moment so they can share on socials.

For a long time, the Eiffel Tower was synonymous with proposals, but now the Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab are rivalling Paris with our own famous proposal backdrops, industry stakeholders said, as per reports.

Aside from proposals, the emirate is driving the destination wedding trend which has a global market value of around USD 28.3 billion, according to reports.

Newly-weds from abroad are increasingly opting for honeymoon vacations in the emirate too – be it as a final destination or a layover on the way to the Maldives.

