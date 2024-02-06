(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Iceland Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Iceland data center market is expected to reach a value of $543 million by 2028 from $266 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 12.63%
This report analyses the Iceland data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
Iceland secures 4th for digital innovation in the European Commission's eGovernment Benchmark 2022. In terms of 5G network deployment, Mila, Siminn, Vodafone, Ciena, Ericsson, and Nova are some of the telecom operators involved in deploying the 5G services across the region.
Reykjavik is the primary hub in the Iceland data center market, with most existing third-party data centers. Other cities such as Keflavik, Akureyri, and Blonduos are the emerging data center locations. Iceland has ambitious targets for its future energy, which aims to reduce the use of fossil fuels by 2050 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2040.
Iceland's membership in the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and the European Economic Area (EEA) allows it to participate in the European Single Market, facilitating the free movement of capital, labor, goods, and services with the EU. Iceland also maintains regulatory stability by adopting EU legislation for matters related to the single market.
In the Iceland data center market, some key investors are atNorth, Borealis Data Centres, and Verne Global. In June 2023, atnorth announced the launch of their data center facility, ICE03, located in Akureyri in the north of Iceland. Due to the mergers & acquisitions, the operators are increasing their capacities. For instance, Ficolo, a data center firm and expert in hybrid cloud infrastructure based in Finland, merged with Verne Global to satisfy the data center demand in the country.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 79
| Forecast Period
| 2022 - 2028
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
| $266 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
| $543 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 12.6%
| Regions Covered
| Iceland
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Reykjavik Other Cities List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
Investment Opportunities in Iceland
Microeconomic and Macroeconomic Factors of the Iceland Market Investment Opportunities in Iceland Investment by Area Investment by Power Capacity
Data Center Colocation Market in Iceland
Colocation Services Market in the Iceland Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & ADD-On
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
IT Infrastructure Providers
Broadcom Cisco Systems Dell Technologies Hewlett Packard Enterprise Huawei Technologies Hitachi Vantara IBM Lenovo NetApp
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
Support Infrastructure Providers
Alfa Laval Carrier Eaton Legrand Schneider Electric Socomec Stulz Vertiv
Data Center Investors
Borealis Data Center atnorth Verne Global
REPORT COVERAGE:
IT Infrastructure
Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
UPS Systems Generators Switches & Switchgear PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems Racks Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
CRAC and CRAH Units Chillers Units Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers Other Cooling Units
General Construction
Core & Shell Development Installation & Commissioning Services Engineering & Building Design Fire Detection & Suppression Physical Security DCIM
Tier Standard
Tier I & Tier II Tier III Tier IV
