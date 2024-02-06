This report analyses the Iceland data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.



Iceland secures 4th for digital innovation in the European Commission's eGovernment Benchmark 2022. In terms of 5G network deployment, Mila, Siminn, Vodafone, Ciena, Ericsson, and Nova are some of the telecom operators involved in deploying the 5G services across the region.

Reykjavik is the primary hub in the Iceland data center market, with most existing third-party data centers. Other cities such as Keflavik, Akureyri, and Blonduos are the emerging data center locations. Iceland has ambitious targets for its future energy, which aims to reduce the use of fossil fuels by 2050 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2040.

Iceland's membership in the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and the European Economic Area (EEA) allows it to participate in the European Single Market, facilitating the free movement of capital, labor, goods, and services with the EU. Iceland also maintains regulatory stability by adopting EU legislation for matters related to the single market.

In the Iceland data center market, some key investors are atNorth, Borealis Data Centres, and Verne Global. In June 2023, atnorth announced the launch of their data center facility, ICE03, located in Akureyri in the north of Iceland. Due to the mergers & acquisitions, the operators are increasing their capacities. For instance, Ficolo, a data center firm and expert in hybrid cloud infrastructure based in Finland, merged with Verne Global to satisfy the data center demand in the country.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?



Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Iceland colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Iceland by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Iceland data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Iceland

Data Center Colocation Market in Iceland

The Iceland data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry. A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

Key Attributes: